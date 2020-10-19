Left Menu
Development News Edition

This game has to go down in history: Mayank as KXIP defeat MI after two Super Overs

Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) Mayank Agarwal said his team's clash against Mumbai Indians will go down in history as the match witnessed two Super Overs.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 19-10-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 14:42 IST
This game has to go down in history: Mayank as KXIP defeat MI after two Super Overs
KXIP's Mayank Agarwal. (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) Mayank Agarwal said his team's clash against Mumbai Indians will go down in history as the match witnessed two Super Overs. KXIP defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Also, Agarwal is delighted that his side finished on the winning side of the encounter.

"I think there are so many emotions running through our heads. It's unbelievable. I think this game has to go down in history. I think for the first time we have played a Super Over followed by a Super Over. We are happy that we are on the good side of it," Agarwal said in a video posted by KXIP's Twitter handle. The normal match action between the two teams ended in a tie as both sides scored 176 in their allotted twenty overs.

In the Super Over, Jasprit Bumrah conceded just five runs and Mumbai Indians looked set for a comfortable victory. However, Mohammad Shami turned the tide and he also conceded just five runs against Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock and as a result, the match went into another Super Over. For Punjab, Chris Jordan turned out to bowl and he conceded 11 runs. In the end, Agarwal and Chris Gayle got the job done for the KL Rahul-led side.

Revealing the mindset the team had going into the second Super Over, Agarwal said: "The only thing in our head was whatever they score, we got to chase it. I spoke to Chris Gayle and we decided we are just going to go and when he got a six off the first ball it was pressure off us and pressure on them and we were just looking to still hit the ball and watch the ball and execute the plans and it did work for us." (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria: Government distributes N20,000 and relief materials to Sokoto flood victims

The ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development of Nigeria have distributed a grant of N20,000 and relief materials to each vulnerable person who has been affected by the 2020 flood in Sokoto State, accordi...

Slovenia declares 30-day state of emergency over rise in coronavirus cases

Slovenias government on Monday declared a 30-day state of emergency after cases of COVID-19 more than doubled in the past week from the previous week.The government banned the movement between regions that have been most affected by the pan...

Changes being made in all sectors to ensure the country's growth: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said necessary changes are being made in every sector to ensure growth and to make this decade Indias. He also said that efforts are being made at all levels to make the country a global hub for higher...

NCW seeks explanation from Kamal Nath for his remarks against MP minister

The National Commission for Women on Monday sought an explanation from Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for his item jibe against state minister Imarti Devi. The NCW has also forwarded the matter to the El...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020