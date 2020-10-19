Yokohama Tyres returns to Indian National Rally Championship

Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2020 will see a strong Japanese presence with Tyre major Yokohama making a comeback into the country's marquee motorsport championship. Yokohama, which has made its presence felt across the Indian market over the last decade will once again associate with INRC. They will not only be coming on as partners but also will be competing in the championship proper under the banner "Team Yokohama."

They will foray into the 2020 season with an impressive line-up comprising of the defending champion Chetan Shivram, Denn Thimayya, Lokesh Gowda, Vaibhav Marate and Arjun Rao. Denn Thimmaiya will be competing in INRC 1 category driving the R2 Cedia, while Lokesh Gowda and Chetan Shivram driving Cedia and Polo respectively will be leading their team's charge in INRC 2 category. Arjun Rao will compete in INRC 3 driving a Polo and Vaibhav Marathe, driving a City -VTEC will exhibit his skills in INRC 4.

The team will be driving on Flagship ADVAN rally tyres, 185/65R15 A035 and 185/60R15 A035 for the Gravel sections and 185/60R13 A021 and 190/580R15 A006T for Tarmac sections. Vamcy Merla, promoter of INRC and director of Champions Yacht Club is delighted at this new development and feels that it indeed underlines the truth behind the growing reputation of the championship.

"This is a great achievement on our part to be able to bring on such a reputed brand on-board the INRC. It is wonderful to have them with us and I really would like to thank them for showing their faith in the property." Yokohama's entry now will take the competition a notch higher and it certainly adds a renewed zing to this year's championship," Merla said in an official release. The 2020 Indian National Rally Championship will see a shortened calendar and have a total of five rounds instead of six with two to be held in Itanagar in December, followed by three in South India (Coimbatore, Hampi and Bengaluru). The complete season will be wrapped up in a month and a half.

Globally other than the replacement tyre business, Yokohama Tyres are original equipment suppliers to many tops of the line car manufacturers like Audi, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Suzuki and Toyota.