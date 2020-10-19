Everton not at same level as Liverpool, admits Ancelotti

Despite playing out a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that his side is not at the same level as the Reds. Everton had managed to hold Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2020-21 Premier League season.

"I think we have improved in this game, we competed well, properly. Of course, it is really difficult and this doesn't mean we are at the same level as them (Liverpool) because we are not, but I think it could be a target for us, to be able to reach not the same level but to compete against them like we competed, like an old Merseyside derby," Goal.com quoted Ancelotti as saying. "I think it is time we start to think we can win as it is too much Everton is not able to win a derby. think the level we have reached now is a good level. We have seen we can compete but the problem for the season is the consistency the team needs to have and I hope we can keep this quality and attitude to show consistency," he added.

For Liverpool, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored the goals while Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted the ball into the goalpost for Everton. Liverpool is currently at second spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with 10 points from 5 matches.

On the other hand, Everton is at the top of the Premier League standings with 13 points from five matches. Liverpool will next take on Ajax in their Champions League fixture on Wednesday, October 21.

After this match, Liverpool will return to Premier League with a game against Sheffield United on Saturday, October 24. On the other hand, Everton will next lock horns against Southampton on Sunday, October 25. (ANI)