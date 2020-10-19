Left Menu
ISL: SC East Bengal rope in midfielder Jacques Maghoma for 2020-21 season

SC East Bengal have signed seasoned midfielder Jacques Maghoma of the Democratic Republic of Congo ahead of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season.

ISL: SC East Bengal rope in midfielder Jacques Maghoma for 2020-21 season
Midfielder Jacques Maghoma (Photo/ SC East Bengal). Image Credit: ANI

SC East Bengal have signed seasoned midfielder Jacques Maghoma of the Democratic Republic of Congo ahead of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season. Maghoma joins the red and gold on a one-year contract.

"I am absolutely thrilled to start my new chapter with SC East Bengal. I have only heard good things about the club which is 100 years old, and I cannot wait to pull on the red and gold shirt and take the field in the Indian Super League," Maghoma said in a release. "I am looking forward to joining my teammates in Goa and having a successful season with SC East Bengal. I also know the fan base of SC East Bengal and I am so eager to engage with them and repay them for the faith they have in us. As always, I will do my utmost for them," he added.

Born in Lubumbashi, Zaire, Maghoma began his career at Tottenham Hotspur, joining the youth academy in 2003. He then had stints with Burton Albion and Sheffield Wednesday before joining Birmingham City in the English Championship in 2015. Maghoma was Birmingham City's Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season in 2017-18. In total, Maghoma netted 57 goals and has 55 assists in 417 matches. For the Democratic Republic of Congo, Maghoma featured in 22 matches.

"We welcome Jacques to SC East Bengal. He has lots of experience of playing in England and we are confident he will add to the strength of our team. We wish him all the very best and are looking forward to watching him in action," Prashant Bangur, Joint Managing Director, Shree Cement, said. (ANI)

