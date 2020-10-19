ATK Mohun Bagan coach Habas joins team's training session post quarantine

Indian Super League defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan's Spanish imports including head coach Antonio Lopez Habas and his support staff joined the training session on Monday after completing 14-day quarantine period. While Bagan's Indian players had already started training, Habas was keeping a tab through video sessions as he and his fellow coaching staff went through their quarantine period.

The Habas-coached side trained in two sessions with three Spaniards -- Tiri, Edu Garcia and Javi Hernandez -- and 20 Indian players at the Benaulim Stadium, the club stated in a release. "We are missing the Durga Puja festive atmosphere back home. But it's about fulfilling a dream and we are committed to it," Habas, who is the only to have won two ISL titles, said following their practice.

All eyes of the seventh edition of ISL will be on the two arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal who have joined the top-tier league after buyouts from ATK and Shree Cement respectively. The Indian top-tier league is slated next month in three closed-door venues of Goa because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fixtures are yet to be announced.