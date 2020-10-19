Left Menu
PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:24 IST
CSK score 125/5 against Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings scored 125 for five against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday

Batting first, CSK were off to a slow start and were struggling at 56 for four at the end of the 10th over. Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 125/5 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 35 not out, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 28; Shreyas Gopal 1/14. Rahul Tewatia 1/18, Jofra Archer 1/20).

