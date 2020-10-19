CSK score 125/5 against Rajasthan Royals

CSK score 125/5 against Rajasthan RoyalsPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:24 IST
Chennai Super Kings scored 125 for five against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday
Batting first, CSK were off to a slow start and were struggling at 56 for four at the end of the 10th over. Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 125/5 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 35 not out, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 28; Shreyas Gopal 1/14. Rahul Tewatia 1/18, Jofra Archer 1/20).
ALSO READ
Brookfield's REIT issue may spur investment, demand in Indian commercial real estate: Experts
Mediation convention to enhance Singapore's value proposition to Indian cos: Singapore Law Minister
Mumbai Indians chose to bat against SRH
CEOs indicate business sentiment revival; steady recovery of Indian economy on anvil: CII
Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed hospital call for prayers as President is treated