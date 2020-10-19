Left Menu
Disciplined RR bowlers restrict CSK to 125/5

After that, a lot depended on Ambati Rayudu but he too disappointed, perishing in the next over off Tewatia's bowling as CSK slumped to 56 for four.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:38 IST
Disciplined RR bowlers restrict CSK to 125/5
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Rajasthan Royals produced a fine bowling effort to restrict three-time champions Chennai Super Kings to a modest 125 for five in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Opting to bat, CSK never got going and lacked the fire power to put up a decent score after being reduced to 56 for four in 10 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for CSK with a 30-ball unbeaten 35 and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing in his 200th IPL game, made a run-a-ball 28 while adding 51 runs for the fifth wicket. Jofra Archer (1/20) was terrific with the new ball but he would be disappointed with his outing on the field.

Besides Archer, the spin duo of Shreyas Gopal (1/14) and Rahul Tewatia (1/18) were economical in the middle overs, while young Kartik Tyagi (1/35) too was impressive. Dhoni's decision to bat first backfired as RR picked up wickets at regular intervals to make life difficult for CSK.

CSK lost the in-form Faf du Plessis (10) in the third over, caught by Jos Buttler off Archer and then an over later, Shane Watson was sent back by Kartik. Opening the batting again, Sam Curran made 22 off 25 balls before being dismissed by Gopal.

After that, a lot depended on Ambati Rayudu but he too disappointed, perishing in the next over off Tewatia's bowling as CSK slumped to 56 for four. Dhoni and Jadeja tried their best to resurrect the innings and then up the ante, but it proved to be too little too late.

Dhoni was run out in search of a double in the 18th over. Kedar Jadhav continued to struggle with the bat as RR bowlers didn't give the CSK batsmen any leeway.

