Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: My role is to bat at number five for now, says Buttler

After playing an unbeaten knock of 70 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals' batsman Jos Buttler said that his role is to bat at number five position as of now.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:35 IST
IPL 13: My role is to bat at number five for now, says Buttler
Rajasthan Royals' batsman Jos Buttler in action against CSK(Photo/ iplt20,com). Image Credit: ANI

After playing an unbeaten knock of 70 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals' batsman Jos Buttler said that his role is to bat at number five position as of now. Rajasthan Royals chased down the total of 126 with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare against Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. Buttler played a match-winning knock of 70 runs while skipper Steve Smith played an unbeaten innings of 26 runs.

With this win, Steve Smith-led Royals has moved to the fifth position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with 8 points from 10 matches while CSK is now languishing at the bottom with just six points. "Nice to get a win on the board tonight. I tried to come out with some intensity in my batting. I didn't think I had enough last game, and I decided to take a few more options tonight, and it came off. You have to keep trusting yourself and particularly when there's no scoreboard pressure, you can play yourself in and let cut loose in the end. I'm happy (batting at number 5) to do whatever the team needs to me do. This is my role for now," Buttler told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

Rajasthan was 28/3 at one stage but Buttler and Smith put together an unbeaten stand of 98 runs to take their side over the line. Deepak Chahar was the pick of CSK bowlers as he returned with figures of 2-18 in his four overs. Batting first, CSK posted a total of 125/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for the MS Dhoni-led side as he played an unbeaten knock of 35 runs.

For Rajasthan Royals, Shreyas Gopal returned with the best bowling figures as he finished with figures of 1-14 in his four overs. Rajasthan Royals will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday, October 22 at the Dubai International Stadium.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

All-female scientific coalition calls for protection of Antarctic Peninsula

Climate change and human activity are harming Antarctica and threatening wildlife from humpback whales to microscopic algae, more than 280 scientists and conservation experts say in urging protections for the icy region.The coalition - all ...

CAA to be implemented soon, TMC believes in divide and rule politics: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said the execution of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and asserted that the law would be implemented soon. Nadda, who was speaking at a meeting of ...

Somalia prime minister retains finance, foreign ministers in new cabinet

Somalias Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble retained finance minister Abdirahman Duale Bayle in a reshuffled cabinet of 27 announced on Monday.Bayle, who has held the position since 2017, has been instrumental in steering the Horn of Afri...

Man serving 660-year sentence denied compassionate release

A Rhode Island man serving a 660-year prison sentence for laundering millions of dollars for a Colombian drug cartel was denied compassionate release on Monday by a federal judge who said he had failed to show he was at an increased risk of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020