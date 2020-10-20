Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Dodgers' Kershaw, Rays' Glasnow to duel in Game 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers will turn to veteran and future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw when they open the World Series on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Rays announced that right-hander Tyler Glasnow will get the Game 1 start opposite of Kershaw. He will take the ball ahead of left-hander Blake Snell, who will start for the Rays in Game 2. Dodgers aim to end 32-year wait for World Series title

The Los Angeles Dodgers head into this year's World Series looking to end an agonizing 32-year wait for a championship following a litany of disappointing playoff exits in recent years where they fell short of expectations. The Dodgers, making their third World Series appearance in four years, will face the Tampa Bay Rays when the best-of-seven final begins on Tuesday as Major League Baseball's shortened season, delayed by COVID-19, comes to a close. U.S., Britain call out Russian hacking spree, cyberattacks against Olympics

Britain and the United States on Monday condemned what they said were a litany of malicious cyberattacks orchestrated by Russian military intelligence, including attempts to disrupt next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. British and U.S. officials said the attacks were conducted by Unit 74455 of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency, also known as the Main Centre for Special Technologies. Johnson to miss second event after testing positive

Dustin Johnson, the top ranked player in the world, withdrew from this week's ZoZo Championship, the second consecutive tournament he has missed after testing positive for COVID-19. The tournament, which made its debut in Japan last year, was moved to the Los Angeles-area for 2020 at Sherwood Country Club as a concession to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tiger Woods is the defending champion. Battle-tested Rays take on Dodgers as World Series caps season unlike any other

A Major League Baseball (MLB) season that once appeared doomed by COVID-19 approaches the finish line on Tuesday, as a World Series showdown between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers kicks off in Arlington, Texas. Only about a quarter of the 48,000-capacity Globe Life Park will be open to ticket holders due to the ongoing pandemic that has claimed more than 200,000 lives in the United States. The ballpark is the first neutral site since 1944 to host the best-of-seven Fall Classic. Small market Rays find way back to MLB's big stage

In the oddest of Major League Baseball seasons shortened by COVID-19 and played in empty stadiums, it seems only right that this year's World Series would be a meeting between the small market Tampa Bay Rays and the big spending Los Angeles Dodgers. The matchup will be a welcome distraction from the second wave of the pandemic in the U.S. and presidential election talk when Game One of the best-of-seven series gets underway on Tuesday at the neutral venue of Globe Life Park in Arlington. Canucks re-sign F Gaudette to one-year deal

The Vancouver Canucks re-signed forward Adam Gaudette to a one-year, $950,000 contract Monday. Gaudette, 24, posted 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) and 37 penalty minutes in 59 games during the 2019-20 season. MLB to bring World Series and Million Dollar Arm back to Indian TV

Major League Baseball continues to target India as a growth market saying on Monday it had signed a deal to broadcast every game of the 2020 and 2021 World Series in the country and will bring back talent search contest the Million Dollar Arm. The multi-year agreement with Star Sports India also includes the rights to broadcast regular season games in 2021 and three shows MLB Weekly, MLB Extra and MLB’s Best. Larson reinstated by NASCAR after racial slur

Kyle Larson, who was suspended by NASCAR and fired by his team Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur during a live streamed iRacing esports event in April, has been reinstated NASCAR said on Monday. "Kyle Larson has fulfilled the requirements set by NASCAR, and has taken several voluntary measures, to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country," NASCAR said in a statement. "Larson’s indefinite suspension has been lifted. ATP roundup: Tiafoe reaches second round in Antwerp

American Frances Tiafoe advanced to the second round of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, dismissing sixth seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in straight sets. Tiafoe won 6-3, 7-6 (6) to wrap up the match in one hour and 21 minutes. The No. 63-ranked player in the world looked strong in his first hard-court event since reaching the U.S. Open Round of 16.