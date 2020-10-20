ISL: Chennaiyin FC sign Slovakian forward Jakub Sylvestr

Left Menu
Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday announced that Slovakian center-forward Jakub Sylvestr has joined on a free transfer for the duration of the 2020-21 season.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:32 IST
Chennaiyin FC logo. Image Credit: ANI

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday announced that Slovakian center-forward Jakub Sylvestr has joined on a free transfer for the duration of the 2020-21 season. A center-forward capable of playing across the line in the attacking third, Sylvestr began his professional career at Slovan Bratislava in his homeland, with whom he won the Slovakian League and Cup titles. He then repeated the feat at his next club, which was Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, winning both the League and Cup.

"I am really excited about signing for CFC and coming to India for the first time. This is quite a new adventure for me - new continent, new family, new way of life living in the bubble and playing football. I am really looking forward to being with the team in Goa very soon. I will put my best foot forward to help the team succeed," said Sylvestr in an official statement. The 31-year-old former Slovakia international joins CFC from the Israel top flight after the expiry of his contract at Hapoel Haifa FC. And Sylvestr is set to become the first player from Slovakia to feature in the Indian Super League.

Jakub (Sylvestr) will add the necessary attacking impetus to our squad. He has been in good goalscoring form especially over the past few years, and I am certain he will carry that touch with him to India. I am excited to see him link up with our troops and hopefully create magic in front of the opponent's goal," said CFC Head Coach Csaba Laszlo. (ANI)

