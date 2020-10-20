Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rallyist Garima Avtar aims to master drifting skills, popularise it in India

India's top woman rally driver Garima Avtar says she wants to sharpen her drifting skills to not only master and excel at her craft, but also to popularise the same in India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:36 IST
Rallyist Garima Avtar aims to master drifting skills, popularise it in India
Rally driver Garima Avtar (Photo/ Garima Avtar Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

India's top woman rally driver Garima Avtar says she wants to sharpen her drifting skills to not only master and excel at her craft, but also to popularise the same in India. In a conversation with Indian paddler Mudit Dani on the latter's live online chat show 'In The Sportlight', Garima also emphasised on the intensity and skill-set required to excel in rally driving.

"I would like to hone my skills at this point in time as a drifter and excel in that direction. Drifting is very technical and difficult. You need to have full control and a lot of practice is required. It's also a big expense because tires burn out," Avtar said during the online chat show. Without any formal training and exposure Avtar, who was a late entrant to the game, has already learnt the skills of advance driving while training in London and Dubai.

Avtar has been part of major competitions in India and she believes that government support and recognition will go a long way in not only promoting more people to take up the sport but also increasing the quality of participants and competitions in India. "Recently motorsport has got included in government schemes which is a big step. We have now corporate houses extending their support too. I see a big future for motorsport in India," said Avtar. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Gymkhana Club's bar license suspended

The Delhi government has suspended the bar license of the high-profile Gymkhana Club for misappropriation of liquor, after its probe found out that the club was allegedly involved in the sale of liquor even during the lockdown period, accor...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 20

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Ahmedabad to host pink ball Test against England: Ganguly

Ahmedabad will host the day-night pink ball Test during Englands big-ticket tour of India early next year, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said here on Tuesday. England are slated to visit India from January-March for five Tests and a limited...

J-K Lieutenant Governor condemns killing of police inspector by terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of police inspector Mohammad Ashraf by terrorists in Anantnag. The inspector was shot dead on Monday when he was returning home after offering prayers in a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020