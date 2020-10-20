Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi High Court allows Anwar Ali to play until AIFF's final decision

The court overruled the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Medical Committee's recommendation to bar him from playing competitive football. Ali's counsel Amitabh Tewari told PTI that the High Court ruled in favour of the footballer who had challenged the AIFF's directive to Mohammedan Sporting not to allow him train with the Kolkata club.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:47 IST
Delhi High Court allows Anwar Ali to play until AIFF's final decision

In a huge relief for India U-17 World Cup footballer Anwar Ali, who has a congenital heart condition, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed him to carry on playing until the national federation arrives at a final decision. The court overruled the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Medical Committee's recommendation to bar him from playing competitive football.

Ali's counsel Amitabh Tewari told PTI that the High Court ruled in favour of the footballer who had challenged the AIFF's directive to Mohammedan Sporting not to allow him train with the Kolkata club. "The HC ruled that Ali can play till the AIFF takes a final decision. The letter of September 7 written by the AIFF (to Mohammedan Sporting) in no way can bar him from playing," Tewari said.

"Ali also can approach the court again in future after the AIFF takes its final decision," he added. The Executive Committee of the AIFF is yet to take a final decision on the matter.

The 20-year-old had approached the Delhi High Court on October 1, challenging the AIFF's decision to bar him from playing, saying it has "snatched his livelihood as the sole bread earner of the family". In the petition, Ali had contended that by directing his club Mohammedan Sporting to not allow him to train, the AIFF was violating his fundamental right to earn livelihood, despite the centre-back getting a go-ahead from a doctor in the renowned Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

Ali was diagnosed with a heart condition called Apcial Hypercardio Myopathy (HCM) last year while he was with the Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC. This resulted in him being excluded from Indian team's national camp.

Ali is a highly-rated footballer who has represented the country at the U-15, U-17, and U-19 levels internationally and was part of India's squad at the FIFA under-17 World Cup where he started all matches as the centre back of the team. AIFF general secretary Kushal Das had said that the AFC Medical Committee chief Dato Gurucharan Singh, who was consulted by the medical committee of the national federation, has advised against Ali's continuation in the game.

Taking into account Singh's advice as well as the reports of other consultants and hospitals that investigated Ali, the AIFF's medical committee "unanimously" advised the youngster to refrain from playing football. With the court ruling him in his favour, Ali has now become a free agent eligible to sign for any club even after the end of the transfer window. Coming in support of the player, leading UK-based cardiologist Dr Sanjay Sharma had said that most individuals with HCM have a good prognosis with an "annual mortality ranging from 0.4-0.8 percent. "Anwar does not have any obvious risk factors such as a family history of sudden death from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, syncope, severe left ventricular hypertrophy or exercise induced arrhythmias or non-sustained ventricular tachycardia on the Holter monitor," Sharma said. After being stopped from playing by the AIFF last month, Ali sought the advice of FA Cardiology Consensus Panel chairman Sharma, who is a leading authority on the topic of HCM and sudden cardiac death.

Sharma had said that Anwar would have been cleared to play in England given that his condition is totally asymptomatic and has no obvious disqualification factors like family history. He also said that many players with similar and even worse degree of HCM are currently playing in the top competitive leagues in Europe and the UK.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI takes over probe into UP-origin complaint of alleged TRP manipulation

The CBI has registered an FIR into alleged manipulation of Television Rating Points TRP on the basis of a reference from the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said on Tuesday.&#160; The case, which was earlier registered at Hazratganj pol...

India's Modi says committed to COVID-19 vaccine for all citizens

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government was working rapidly to ensure the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens once they are available. In his address to the nation, Modi urged Indians to continue wearing m...

UN chief appeals for urgent action to reverse ‘downward spiral’ in Central Sahel

UN agencies report that needs in the border region between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have reached record levels due to rising violence, insecurity and now the COVID-19 pandemic, creating one of the worlds fastest-growing humanitarian c...

Maha: 78 new cases take Amravati COVID-19 count to 15,599

The number of COVID-19cases in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 78 to reach15,599 on Tuesday while the death toll was 352 after oneperson succumbed, an official saidHe said 89 people were discharged during the day,taking the overall cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020