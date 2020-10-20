Bengaluru FC sign Kristian Opseth, Fran González on season-long deals

Bengaluru FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Norwegian striker Kristian Opseth and versatile Spanish centre-back Francisco Gonzalez ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League, likely to begin in November. Having announced the departure of Brazilian mid-fielder Raphael Augusto and Spanish defender Alberto Serran, the duo completes Bengaluru's allocation for foreigners in the squad.

Opseth, who stands at 6 feet 2 inches, started his career at Kaupanger IL in Norway, before stints at Forde, Sogndal and Bodo/Glimt FC in the Norwegian Divisions. The 30-year-old spent the 2018-19 season in Turkey with Erzurumspor before his most recent stint in the A-League with Adelaide United. "I got a good feeling after speaking to the coach (Carles Cuadrat) and the fact that Bengaluru is always a strong competitor for the title triggered it for me," said Opseth, after signing a season-long deal.

While the Norwegian is new to Indian football, fellow signing Fran Gonzalez is no stranger to this country, having plied his trade with Mohun Bagan in their title-winning 2019-20 I-League campaign. The Spaniard -- who has had stints in Cyprus, Thailand, Poland and Hong Kong -- scored 10 goals for the Mariners last term, and was joint-second highest goal-scorer in the I-League. "After only one season in India, I realised how big Bengaluru FC is as a club. It will be a different season for sure, staying in Goa without our fans, but I am sure that we can be successful together. "I can't wait to begin!" said Gonzalez, after completing formalities on a one-year deal.

Coach Carles Cuadrat said the signing of Opseth and Gonzalez would lend solidity to an already strong squad. "The additions of Kristian and Fran to the squad for this season makes us a very competitive team and that's what we at Bengaluru FC strive to be season after season," he said. "Fran has won a title last season, and is familiar with Indian conditions. Meanwhile, Kristian is a proven goalscorer and along with Deshorn Brown and Cleiton Silva, he gives us the confidence we need in attack."