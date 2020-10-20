PUMA and Mumbai City FC sign long-term strategic partnership

Global sports brand PUMA on Tuesday announced a strategic long-term partnership with Mumbai City FC, and under the terms of the deal, PUMA will be becoming the official kit partner of the club. This will come into effect starting the 2020-21 football season and this announcement demonstrates PUMA's commitment to investing in Indian football and pioneering new ways to develop the sport through leagues and grassroot programs.

"We are delighted to be partnering with PUMA who share Mumbai City FC's ambitions to push boundaries within our industries and support the communities in which we operate. This coming season is set to be a very exciting one for our club and we look forward to having PUMA at the heart of it," Bimal Parekh, co-owner of Mumbai City FC said in an official release. With an aim to identify and develop footballing talent in India, PUMA and Mumbai City FC will continue to prioritise grassroot programs and youth initiatives that will give children an early exposure into the world of football.

Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager, PUMA India and Southeast Asia said: "We are excited to welcome Mumbai City FC into the PUMA Family. They are a fantastic team, with many promising talents who are committed to write a new chapter in Indian football. It's also great to see City Football Group's global experience and expertise support transformative benefits for the club. We are looking forward to supporting their collective ambitions as they strive for continued success on the pitch in the upcoming season." City Football Group is currently providing advisory services to Mumbai City FC. CFG has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority investment in Mumbai City FC. The purchase is awaiting final approvals.

PUMA has a relationship with City Football Group and provides the kits for Manchester City, Melbourne City FC, Girona FC, Montevideo City Torque and Sichuan Jiuniu.