Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fan anthem is our way of honouring our fans, says KKR skipper Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said that fans are being missed in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) and their support is irreplaceable.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:32 IST
Fan anthem is our way of honouring our fans, says KKR skipper Morgan
KKR skipper Eoin Morgan (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said that fans are being missed in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) and their support is irreplaceable. KKR launched a fan anthem performed and composed by Badshah which features KKR players and Shah Rukh Khan to bring back the frenzy that is witnessed during the matches.

With social distancing norms in place this IPL, the enthusiasm, energy, and support of the fans are being missed immensely. The fan anthem is a celebration of the bond that the KKR team and its fans have shared over the years. The catchphrase of the anthem, 'LAPHAO' in Bengali means to JUMP and signifies the cheering of the fans, especially in their absence. Morgan said that the KKR fan anthem is their way of honouring fans while capturing the sentiments.

"It was heart-warming to see so many KKR fans turn up for the virtual event and launch the fan anthem. The fans have been sorely missed and their support is irreplaceable," said Morgan in an official statement. "The KKR fan anthem is our way of honouring our fans while capturing their sentiments. We want to convey our love to the fans across the country in a special way and this anthem is dedicated to them, for the KKR team they truly are "Tu Fan Nahi Toofan Hai," he added.

Commenting on the Fan anthem, Shah Rukh Khan, Co-Owner KKR, says, "I have been attending the matches and I truly miss the energy of our toofani fans! Since we have to show our love to each other thoda door se this year, we created a fan anthem that captures the emotions of all our fans aptly and was even launched by them today. It was great fun to interact with the team today and we hope to keep making our fans proud". KKR currently holds the fourth spot on the points table with 10 points and will next compete against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on October 21. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI takes over probe into UP-origin complaint of alleged TRP manipulation

The CBI has registered an FIR into alleged manipulation of Television Rating Points TRP on the basis of a reference from the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said on Tuesday.&#160; The case, which was earlier registered at Hazratganj pol...

India's Modi says committed to COVID-19 vaccine for all citizens

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government was working rapidly to ensure the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens once they are available. In his address to the nation, Modi urged Indians to continue wearing m...

UN chief appeals for urgent action to reverse ‘downward spiral’ in Central Sahel

UN agencies report that needs in the border region between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have reached record levels due to rising violence, insecurity and now the COVID-19 pandemic, creating one of the worlds fastest-growing humanitarian c...

Maha: 78 new cases take Amravati COVID-19 count to 15,599

The number of COVID-19cases in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 78 to reach15,599 on Tuesday while the death toll was 352 after oneperson succumbed, an official saidHe said 89 people were discharged during the day,taking the overall cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020