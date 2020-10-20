Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Tratnik claims Giro stage 16 as Almeida retains overall lead

Team Bahrain McLaren's Jan Tratnik edged past Ben O'Connor in a two-man finish on Tuesday to win the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 229-kilometre route from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:54 IST
Cycling-Tratnik claims Giro stage 16 as Almeida retains overall lead
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Team Bahrain McLaren's Jan Tratnik edged past Ben O'Connor in a two-man finish on Tuesday to win the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 229-kilometre route from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli. A chase group including Ineos Grenadiers rider Ben Swift threatened to haul in solo leader Tratnik but only O'Connor (NTT Pro Cycling) was strong enough to set up an exciting finish with 12 km remaining.

Tratnik held off the Australian rider to secure his most prestigious professional result, while Italian Enrico Battaglin (Bahrain McLaren) finished third. Around 13 minutes behind the stage winner, Portuguese Joao Almeida (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) made a late charge to extend his overall race lead to 17 seconds.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German govt to commission institutional racism study

The German government will commission a study of institutional racism in society, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday, after a series of scandals in which police officers and soldiers were found to be harbouring far-right sentiments. The ...

Two bogies of Gorakhpur-Kolkata special train derail

Two bogies of Gorakhpur-Kolkata special train jumped off the track Tuesday in between Muzaffarpur and Samastipur under East Central Railway zone, a senior ECR official said. There is no report of any human casaulty, Chief Public Relation Of...

ICC prosecutor says Bashir and other suspects must face justice over Darfur

Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and other suspects wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and genocide in Darfur must face justice without further delay, the courts chief prosecutor said on Tuesday.Option...

BJP leaders, Union ministers urge people to follow PM Modi's advice on COVID-19

Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to the people against getting complacent in the fight against COVID-19 should be followed in letter and spirit as it for the welfare of everyone. Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020