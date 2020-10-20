Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Dhawan hot streak continues as Delhi Capitals set target of 165 runs for KXIP

A magnificent century from Shikhar Dhawan powered Delhi Capitals to post 164 runs against Kings XI Punjab here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:25 IST
IPL 13: Dhawan hot streak continues as Delhi Capitals set target of 165 runs for KXIP
Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

A magnificent century from Shikhar Dhawan powered Delhi Capitals to post 164 runs against Kings XI Punjab here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Dhawan smashed 106 runs from just 61 balls to help his side get to a respectable total. No batsmen other than Dhawan got going for Delhi Capitals. The left-handed batsman also became the first cricketer to score back to back centuries in IPL.

KXIP staged a late comeback courtesy some fine bowling by Mohammed Shami, who gave away just six and seven runs in his last two (18th and 20th) overs. Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a good start with the openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan scoring 13 runs in the first over. However, KXIP made a comeback as Jimmy Neesham dismissed Shaw in the fourth over.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer then joined Dhawan in the middle with the left-handed batsman continuing from where he left the other night. Dhawan bludgeoned the KXIP bowling attack with smashing boundaries at regular intervals. Delhi Capitals finished the Powerplay at 53/1 with Dhawan looking in great touch.

Murugan Ashwin provided the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Iyer in the ninth over. Meanwhile, Dhawan continued his hot streak and smashed his 40th IPL half-century. Rishabh Pant failed to leave a mark and got out in the 14th over after playing a sluggish inning as Delhi Capitals got reduced to 106/3. However, Dhawan continued his onslaught over KXIP bowlers as Marcus Stoinis played the role of second fiddle.

Mohammed Shami dismissed Stonis and Shimron Hetmyer in the 18th and 20th over and restricted Delhi Capitals to 164/5 in 20 overs. Brief Score: Delhi Capitals 164/5 [Shikhar Dhawan 106(61), Shreyas Iyer 14(12), James Neesham 1-17, Mohammed Shami 2-28].

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German govt to commission institutional racism study

The German government will commission a study of institutional racism in society, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday, after a series of scandals in which police officers and soldiers were found to be harbouring far-right sentiments. The ...

Two bogies of Gorakhpur-Kolkata special train derail

Two bogies of Gorakhpur-Kolkata special train jumped off the track Tuesday in between Muzaffarpur and Samastipur under East Central Railway zone, a senior ECR official said. There is no report of any human casaulty, Chief Public Relation Of...

ICC prosecutor says Bashir and other suspects must face justice over Darfur

Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and other suspects wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and genocide in Darfur must face justice without further delay, the courts chief prosecutor said on Tuesday.Option...

BJP leaders, Union ministers urge people to follow PM Modi's advice on COVID-19

Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to the people against getting complacent in the fight against COVID-19 should be followed in letter and spirit as it for the welfare of everyone. Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020