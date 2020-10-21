Soccer-Bayern's Gnabry tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Atletico game

Left Menu
Bayern Munich will be without winger Serge Gnabry for their Champions League group game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19, the German champions said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-10-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 00:01 IST
Bayern Munich will be without winger Serge Gnabry for their Champions League group game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19, the German champions said on Tuesday. The 25-year-old had earlier on Tuesday trained with the team and coach Hansi Flick had told a news conference all players were fit for the start of their title defence.

"The attacking player feels good and is quarantined at home," Bayern said in a statement. The Bavarians, who won five trophies in 2020, including the Champions League, face the Spaniards in the first of their group matches in the competition.

