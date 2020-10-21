Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lazio mark Champions League return with win over Dortmund

Lazio's Ciro Immobile scored against his former club Borussia Dortmund in a 3-1 home victory marking their return to the Champions League group phase after a 13-year absence on Tuesday. Their second strike was credited as an own goal by keeper Marwin Hitz while substitute Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro got the third as the Italians shrugged off their poor form in the new Serie A season to secure a winning start to their Group F campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 02:41 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 02:41 IST
Soccer-Lazio mark Champions League return with win over Dortmund

Lazio's Ciro Immobile scored against his former club Borussia Dortmund in a 3-1 home victory marking their return to the Champions League group phase after a 13-year absence on Tuesday.

Their second strike was credited as an own goal by keeper Marwin Hitz while substitute Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro got the third as the Italians shrugged off their poor form in the new Serie A season to secure a winning start to their Group F campaign. Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Haaland kept up his prolific Champions League scoring form with a second-half goal to make it 2-1 but that was to be the German club’s only consolation.

Immobile, who played in the Bundesliga for Dortmund in the 2014-15 season, got Lazio off to an early lead after their pressing forced possession from Dortmund’s new fullback Thomas Meunier. It allowed Joaquin Correa to steal a pass through to Immobile, who scored from close range in the sixth minute. It was the fifth Champions League goal for the 30-year-old Italian international, the four previous efforts having been netted in Dortmund colours.

Lazio’s lead was doubled in the 23rd minute when Luiz Felipe, on his return from injury, attacked a corner and got a glancing touch with his head, steering the ball towards the goal though it hit the face of Hitz as it flew in. UEFA later changed credit for the goal from the Brazilian to an own goal. Dortmund had few opportunities to force a first-half chance but after the break looked much more attacking as Haaland began to power his way through the home defence and look dangerous.

He eventually pulled back a goal in the 71st minute with a powerful left-footed finish from a square pass delivered by American teenage substitute Gio Reyna. Haaland now has 11 goals in nine appearances in the competition.

But just when Dortmund went in search of parity, a quick counter attack saw Immobile set up substitute Akpa-Akpro to restore Lazio’s two-goal advantage five minutes after the visitors' goal. Lazio’s win came in contrast to their domestic form where they have collected a single point from their last three Serie A outings.

Earlier on Tuesday, Belgium’s Club Brugge snatched a stoppage-time winner to beat Zenit St Petersburg 2-1 in Russia in their opener in the group. Next week Lazio are at Club Brugge while Dortmund host Zenit. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris and Clare Fallon)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea frustrated in 0-0 draw with Sevilla

Chelsea were frustrated by a disciplined Sevilla as their opening Group E fixture in the Champions League ended in a cagey 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Europa League winners Sevilla, who have been a thorn in the side of English c...

Israel uncovers tunnel from Gaza, military says holds Hamas responsible

Israel discovered a new cross-border tunnel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday that its military said extended dozens of metres underground and into southern Israel.The military said its engineers discovered the tunnel using underground sensors...

Mexico warns of coronavirus rebound from big holiday crowds

Mexico is doubling down on its public health message to avoid big crowds to avert a second wave of coronavirus infections as annual festivities approach, including the Day of the Dead, that traditionally draws hundreds of thousands of peopl...

U.S. offers Brazil telecoms financing to buy 5G equipment from Huawei rivals

The U.S. government stepped up an offensive on Tuesday to keep Chinas Huawei Technologies out of Brazils 5G market, with Washington offering to finance purchases by Brazilian telecom companies of equipment from its competitors. During a vis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020