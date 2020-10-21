Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

Battle-tested Rays take on Dodgers as World Series caps season unlike any other A Major League Baseball (MLB) season that once appeared doomed by COVID-19 approaches the finish line on Tuesday, as a World Series showdown between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers kicks off in Arlington, Texas.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 05:24 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. ATP roundup: de Minaur rallies to advance in Antwerp

Eighth-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia rallied to defeat Richard Gasquet of France on Tuesday in the second round of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium. de Minaur won 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in two hours, 18 minutes. Gasquet was serving for the match, 5-4, in the second set but couldn't put away de Minaur. Japan will take steps to guard against Olympics cyberattacks

Japan said on Tuesday it would take countermeasures to ensure next year's Tokyo Olympics are not derailed by cyberattacks after Britain and the United States accused Russia of orchestrating efforts to disrupt the Games. Olympics organisers reported no significant impact on their operations for the 2020 Games, which were postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kobe's 2008 MVP jersey to be displayed at Smithsonian museum

NBA great Kobe Bryant's jersey from the 2008 season when he won his sole regular season Most Valuable Player award will be displayed at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington. Bryant, a Los Angeles Lakers icon and five-times NBA champion, was killed in a helicopter crash at the age of 41 in January along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Rams sign K Forbath, place LB Okoronkwo on IR

The Los Angeles Rams signed kicker Kai Forbath to their active roster and placed linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. Forbath was signed off the Chicago Bears' practice squad, two days after Rams rookie kicker Samuel Sloman missed an extra point during a 24-16 setback to San Francisco. Battle-tested Rays take on Dodgers as World Series caps season unlike any other

A Major League Baseball (MLB) season that once appeared doomed by COVID-19 approaches the finish line on Tuesday, as a World Series showdown between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers kicks off in Arlington, Texas. Only about a quarter of the 48,000-capacity Globe Life Park will be open to ticket holders due to the ongoing pandemic that has claimed more than 200,000 lives in the United States. The ballpark is the first neutral site since 1944 to host the best-of-seven Fall Classic. Rays tweak World Series roster, go with 13 pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays tweaked their World Series roster Tuesday, hours ahead of Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rays added outfielder Brett Phillips and left-handed reliever Ryan Sherriff and dropped a pair of relievers, Jose Alvarado and Aaron Slegers. The moves give the Rays 13 pitchers and 15 position players in the Series after going with 14 and 14 during the American League Championship Series.Phillips was left off the ALCS roster in lieu of a 14th pitcher. He's expected to be used as a defensive replacement, pinch runner and insurance for Kevin Kiermaier and his sore left wrist. He was hit by a pitch on Oct. 13. Former first-round pick Garnett retires

Guard Joshua Garnett, a first-round draft pick in 2016 by the San Francisco 49ers, has retired. The Washington Football Team, his current employer, announced the move on Tuesday. Pacers tab Bjorkgren as head coach

The Indiana Pacers named Nate Bjorkgren as their new head coach on Tuesday. Bjorkgren spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors. NFL reports 19 positive cases, up four from previous week

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the NFL increased slightly from the previous week, according to numbers released Tuesday by the league and the NFL Players Association. Testing for Oct. 11-17 resulted in 19 new cases, up from 15 the previous week. There were eight positives among players and 11 confirmed positives among other personnel, per the report. Challenging year has not diminished World Series crown, says Kershaw

Three-time Cy Young Award-winner Clayton Kershaw said a chaotic year punctuated by a protracted post-season did little to diminish the luster of a World Series crown, as his Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the Fall Classic. The eight-time All-Star will kick off the Dodgers' efforts in the best-of-seven series as the starting pitcher in Game 1 on Tuesday, capping a season that once appeared in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic and enduring amid a super-sized, 16-team playoff field.

Golf-Matsuyama eager to bring home Zozo crown for Japan

Last years runner-up Hideki Matsuyama said hes gunning to claim the Zozo Championship for his home country of Japan, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the competition to be moved to the United States. Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods ...

Soccer-Former Socceroos great Kewell tests positive for COVID-19

Former Australia international Harry Kewell, who is in charge of England Football League Two side Oldham Athletic, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and entered self isolation, the club said. The 42-year-old Socceroos great, who...

U.S. agency urges new safeguards following probe into deadly 2019 California boat fire

A U.S. safety board on Tuesday called for new safeguards for small passenger vessels following a September 2019 early morning boat fire in California that killed 34 people. The 75-foot 23-m recreational diving vessel, Conception, with 33 pa...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may resume this week -sources

AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness in a study participant, four sources told Reuters...
