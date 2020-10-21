Left Menu
PSG lacked intensity, aggression: Tuchel after defeat against Manchester United

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said his side lacked intensity and aggression and did not play with confidence, after the defeat against Manchester United.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 21-10-2020 11:37 IST
PSG manager Thomas Tuchel (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said his side lacked intensity and aggression and did not play with confidence, after the defeat against Manchester United. Manchester United registered a 2-1 win over PSG in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

"We were missing everything in the first half, that's obvious: intensity, aggression, we weren't compact, we didn't play with confidence. Quite honestly, I don't know why, because in recent games it was good, very good," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying. Bruno Fernandes scored the opening goal of the match in the 23rd minute. PSG managed to level the scores after Anthony Martial scored an own goal. Marcus Rashford then netted a goal in the 87th minute to seal the win for Manchester United.

Tuchel further stated: "Our preparation was good. The match against Nimes good, training was good. It was a big surprise. We tried everything in the second half. We got it back to 1-1, we had chances to perhaps score a second, and in the end, it's tough to lose. Clearly, it's up to us to improve." (ANI)

