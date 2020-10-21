Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dwayne Bravo ruled out of IPL with groin injury: CSK CEO Viswanathan

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a groin injury, dealing a massive blow to the already struggling side which has very slim chances of advancing to the play-offs. "Dwayne Bravo is ruled out of the IPL due to a groin injury," CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan told PTI. Bravo played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:36 IST
Dwayne Bravo ruled out of IPL with groin injury: CSK CEO Viswanathan

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a groin injury, dealing a massive blow to the already struggling side which has very slim chances of advancing to the play-offs. The 37-year-old Bravo, an integral part of the CSK team for years now, couldn't bowl the final over against Delhi Capitals in a match in Sharjah on October 17.

Skipper MS Dhoni was forced to bowl Ravindra Jadeja, who conceded three sixes. "Dwayne Bravo is ruled out of the IPL due to a groin injury," CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan told PTI.

Bravo played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. However, he got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. CSK's campaign has already been derailed after seven losses from 10 games. They are currently currently lying at the bottom of the league table. Chennai Super Kings were already hamstrung by absence of senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom pulled out citing personal reasons.

The poor form of some of the senior players like skipper Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav has also hurt their cause..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's President vows to see through PM nomination, face anyone blocking reforms

Lebanons President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday he would shoulder his responsibility in designating a prime minister to form a new government that must enact reforms to help the country out of financial crisis. In a televised speech, Aoun ...

Senzo Mchunu calls on NSG to promote ethics, productivity in public service

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has called on the National School of Government NSG to enhance its role in assisting the government to promote ethics, productivity and innovation in the public service.We need to brin...

BJP-JD(U) alliance similar to 'superhit' opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket, Rajnath Singh tells election rally in Bihar.

BJP-JDU alliance similar to superhit opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket, Rajnath Singh tells election rally in Bihar....

Stalin urges Tamil Nadu Governor to give assent to school students' reservation Bill for medical studies

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President MK Stalin on Wednesday urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to give his assent to the bill passed in State Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school student...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020