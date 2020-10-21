Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Stroll tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP, now negative

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 14:42 IST
Motor racing-Stroll tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP, now negative

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after the Eifel Grand Prix weekend but was now clear and ready to race in Portugal this coming weekend.

"I was tested again on Monday this week and my results were negative," the Racing Point driver said on Twitter. "I feel in great shape and I can't wait to be back with the team and to race in Portugal."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Fire at market in Dadar; no casualty

A fire broke out in a market in Dadar area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, a fire brigade official said. The fire broke out in a shop at Agar Bazar in Dadar at around 7 am.The blaze was doused with t...

Europe records weekly high of 927K virus cases

The World Health Organization says Europe again reported a new high in the weekly number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic last week, recording more than 927,000 cases. The UN health agency said in its latest global report on the cor...

British science advisor says coronavirus unlikely to be eradicated

There is very little chance of the coronavirus being eradicated and so people will have to live with it for evermore, a British scientist on the governments advisory committee for the pandemic said on Wednesday.We are going to have to live ...

NASA spacecraft touches down on asteroid Bennu, collects rock samples

After a four-year-long journey, NASAs OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touched down on the rugged surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday, and unfurled its robotic arm to collect a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020