Cricket-Groin injury rules Chennai all-rounder Bravo out of IPL

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:26 IST
West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the remainder of this year's Indian Premier League due to a groin injury, his team Chennai Super Kings said on Wednesday. Led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai reached the playoffs in every edition they have played in the Twenty20 tournament but are currently languishing at the bottom of the table this season with just three wins in 10 matches.

Bravo, 37, missed the start of this year's tournament, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, due to a knee injury he sustained during the Caribbean Premier League. He then hurt his groin on Saturday in the match against the Delhi Capitals and was unable to bowl his full quota of overs which had a bearing on Chennai's final over defeat.

"He is ruled out with a right groin injury and is flying back home," CSK Chief Executive Kasi Viswanathan said in a text message. Chennai, who have lifted the IPL trophy three times and reached the final on five other occasions, did not have an ideal pre-season when many people from their touring party tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon arriving in the UAE.

Before the start of the tournament they lost experienced players like batsman Suresh Raina and spinner Harbhajan Singh with both former India cricketers pulling out due to personal reasons.

