La Liga rolls out red carpet at Red Fort to celebrate 'El Clasico'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:11 IST
La Liga rolls out Red Carpet at Red Fort to build up hype for El Clasico . Image Credit: ANI

In order to build up the hype of the showpiece event 'El Clasico', LaLiga has rolled out the red carpet in seven iconic locations around the world including the Red Fort in New Delhi to celebrate the biggest match in world football. FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid also known as 'El Clasico' will take place in the La Liga 2020-21 season this Saturday, October 24. Both these sides will be clashing for the 181st time in LaLiga this weekend and the special LaLiga 'Red Carpet' installations symbolise the invitation to the world to watch ElClasico, with the message of LaLiga invites you to the gala premier of the season.'

El Clasico is known as the fiercest rivalry in world football and LaLiga's installation highlights the passion and intensity of this fixture, embodied within their message #YouHaveToLiveIt. Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India said, "El Clasico is the biggest rivalry not only in LaLiga but the world, with aggressive competitiveness between the clubs and of course adding to that great history. We are delighted to place the red carpet at a historic place like the Red Fort in India which will bring to life the excitement, the entertainment, the glamour and the global reach of this fixture and LaLiga. Barcelona vs Real Madrid is always an incredible show, and with the world watching we're sure this edition will be no different."The seven red carpet locations were carefully selected for both their prestige and entertainment, two characteristics synonymous with both El Clasico and the two clubs, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The iconic locations of the striking El Clasico red carpet includes seven cities across six continents: Sydney Opera House - Sydney (Australia), Red Fort - Delhi (India), Navrus Palace - Dushanbe (Tajikistan), Tower Bridge - London (United Kingdom), Place du Souvenir Africain - Dakar (Senegal), The Vessel at Hudson Yards - New York City (United States of America) and Torre del Reloj - Cartagena des Indias (Colombia). (ANI)

