Loyalty is hard to come by: Ozil reacts to Arsenal axe

Midfielder Mesut Ozil on Wednesday reacted to being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad, saying that loyalty is hard to come by these days. Arsenal had left Ozil out from their Premier League squad for the 2020-21 season. And after this decision, Ozil decided to leave a message for his fans on Twitter.

"This is a difficult message to write to the Arsenal fans that I've played for over the past few years. I'm really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being," Ozil said on Twitter. "Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated. As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays," he added.

Ozil has spent the past seven years with Arsenal ever since making the switch from Real Madrid in 2013. Premier League rules clearly state that Arsenal must submit their 25-man squad Tuesday afternoon and the squad must include a maximum of 17 non-homegrown players over the age of 21, Goal.com had reported.

Arsenal failed to move on some fringe players during the transfer window and as a result, two senior stars cannot be registered to play during the first half of the Premier League season. "Before the coronavirus break, I was really happy with the development under our new coach, Mikel Arteta - we've been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level," Ozil said.

"But then, things changed, again, and I was no longer allowed to play football for Arsenal. What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with fans of this club," he added. Ozil played his last match for Arsenal against West Ham and this was the final match before football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Arsenal is currently at fifth place in Premier League 2020-21 standings with nine points from five matches. The Gunners will next take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday, October 25. (ANI)