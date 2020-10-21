Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: Jamshedpur FC sign Australian forward Nicholas John Fitzgerald

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) seventh edition, Jamshedpur FC have signed Australian forward Nicholas John Fitzgerald, fondly known as Nick on Wednesday.

ANI | Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:04 IST
ISL: Jamshedpur FC sign Australian forward Nicholas John Fitzgerald
Australian forward Nicholas John Fitzgerald (Photo/ Jamshedpur FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) seventh edition, Jamshedpur FC have signed Australian forward Nicholas John Fitzgerald, fondly known as Nick on Wednesday. With this signing, Jamshedpur FC fulfiled the league's criteria for an AFC Asian player among its foreigners. The 28-year-old winger is the club's seventh foreign signing for the season.

Nick comes with a trophy-laden career having won the A-League twice, first in 2011-12 with Brisbane Roar and again in 2012-13 with Central Coast Mariners. He has also won the FFA Cup with Melbourne City in 2016. "I am really glad to start this new adventure with Jamshedpur FC. I promise to give my best to the club and play my heart out for the fans. I am looking forward to play under the tutelage of a coach like Owen Coyle's caliber, something every player dreams of. We will give our best shot to get the team to win the ISL trophy," Nick said in a statement.

The Aussie has tallied a total of 218 appearance and 23 goals in 10 years across all competitions in Australia. He began his career as an U21 player for Central Coast Mariners in 2010 where he also made his senior team debut. Later on, he broke into the senior team of A-League club Brisbane Roar in 2011 and went on to represent A-League clubs like Central Coast Mariners again, Melbourne City, Western Sydney and Newcastle United Jets. The winger has also played in the coveted AFC Champions League during his time in Australia.

Head Coach, Owen Coyle, was ecstatic to add the Aussie winger to the Jamshedpur FC roster as he said, "Fitzgerald adds a new dimension to our attack with his versatility. He is a quality player and has a proven track record in Australia's A-League. He can make quality runs down the flank and be a great provider to the strike force. We are confident about his attacking prowess and abilities and I am really looking forward to work with him." Nick will don jersey number 22 in the ISL 2020-21 and is expected to join the squad in Goa imminently. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAI plans to develop 100 airports, waterdromes, heliports under UDAN by 2024

Airports Authority of India AAI plans to develop at least 100 airports, waterdromes and heliports by 2024 under the regional air connectivity scheme, according to an official release. The fourth anniversary of the scheme, also known as UDAN...

E-tailing to become USD 200-bn opportunity by 2025: Report

Online spending, which has got a boost during the pandemic, is expected to grow at an annual rate of over 35 per cent to USD 200 billion in the next five years, and a lot of this growth will come from direct-to-consumer brands, according to...

NIA team interrogates a student, not for terror link : police

A NIA team team Wednesday interrogated a student after picking him up from a place under Khandagiri police station area here but not for any terror link, police said. The student was questioned for about five hours at Khandagiri police stat...

Cabinet nod to MoU with Nigeria on cooperation in exploration of outer space

The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding MoU signed between India and Nigeria on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes. The MoU has been signed between Indian Space ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020