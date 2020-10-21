Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad

Arsenal's out-of-favour playmaker Mesut Ozil said his loyalty to the north London club was not reciprocated after he was left out of their Premier League squad for the 2020-21 season.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:24 IST
Soccer-Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad

Arsenal's out-of-favour playmaker Mesut Ozil said his loyalty to the north London club was not reciprocated after he was left out of their Premier League squad for the 2020-21 season. Ozil, who is under contract with Arsenal until June 2021 and earns a reported 350,000 pounds ($456,645) per week, has not played for manager Mikel Arteta's side this season.

The German playmaker, who last played for the Gunners in March, was also axed from their Europa League squad earlier this month. "I'm really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being," he said in a statement on Twitter https://twitter.com/MesutOzil1088/status/1318874490646953984 on Wednesday.

"Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated. "As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far."

Ozil said he was happy with his performance and the team's development under manager Arteta before the COVID-19 shutdown in March, but things changed after the season resumed in June with the 33-year-old not playing any games since. Arteta had said last month that Arsenal are "evolving" and that Ozil would find it difficult to find a place in the squad, casting doubts over his future at the club.

"What else can I say? London still feels like home," Ozil added. "No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my 8th season at Arsenal end like this. "I can promise you that this hard decision won't change anything in my mindset - I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice." ($1 = 0.7665 pounds)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAI plans to develop 100 airports, waterdromes, heliports under UDAN by 2024

Airports Authority of India AAI plans to develop at least 100 airports, waterdromes and heliports by 2024 under the regional air connectivity scheme, according to an official release. The fourth anniversary of the scheme, also known as UDAN...

E-tailing to become USD 200-bn opportunity by 2025: Report

Online spending, which has got a boost during the pandemic, is expected to grow at an annual rate of over 35 per cent to USD 200 billion in the next five years, and a lot of this growth will come from direct-to-consumer brands, according to...

NIA team interrogates a student, not for terror link : police

A NIA team team Wednesday interrogated a student after picking him up from a place under Khandagiri police station area here but not for any terror link, police said. The student was questioned for about five hours at Khandagiri police stat...

Cabinet nod to MoU with Nigeria on cooperation in exploration of outer space

The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding MoU signed between India and Nigeria on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes. The MoU has been signed between Indian Space ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020