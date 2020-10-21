Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man United dismiss Super League reports, say they are focused on UEFA talks

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward on Wednesday dismissed reports that the club were part of a plot to form a breakaway European Super League, saying they were focused on official talks with UEFA over the future of the Champions League.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:16 IST
Soccer-Man United dismiss Super League reports, say they are focused on UEFA talks

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward on Wednesday dismissed reports that the club were part of a plot to form a breakaway European Super League, saying they were focused on official talks with UEFA over the future of the Champions League. A report from Sky Sports on Tuesday said United, Liverpool and other top European clubs were working on a project to create a breakaway European league.

"I saw the reports on that and candidly don't know where that story came from, there isn't really anything for us to say," Woodward said on a call with investors. Woodward said that the club was, as a member of the European Club Association (ECA), engaged in the formal talks with UEFA over the format for the Champions League from 2024.

"With those two entities, ECA and UEFA, (we are) talking about potential changes to the Champions League from '24 onwards," said Woodward. UEFA are strongly opposed to any Super League but have been openly engaged in talks over reforms to the Champions League structure.

"I think two or three days ago in the press there was a story about whether the Champions League may go to 36 teams. They are the conversations we are actively involved in," Woodward said. Last week, United and Liverpool's proposals for changes to the structure and revenue distribution in English football were leaked and then rejected by Premier League clubs.

But Woodward said the club would play a leading role in the strategic review announced by the Premier League and talks about financial assistance for lower-league clubs, badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. "We strongly believe in supporting the English football pyramid, both in the short term, to address the issues created by COVID-19, and in the long term, to improve financial sustainability at all levels of the game," he said.

"We must ensure that the huge success of the Premier League is reinforced while ensuring that the wider football pyramid continues to thrive in a rapidly changing media environment."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAI plans to develop 100 airports, waterdromes, heliports under UDAN by 2024

Airports Authority of India AAI plans to develop at least 100 airports, waterdromes and heliports by 2024 under the regional air connectivity scheme, according to an official release. The fourth anniversary of the scheme, also known as UDAN...

E-tailing to become USD 200-bn opportunity by 2025: Report

Online spending, which has got a boost during the pandemic, is expected to grow at an annual rate of over 35 per cent to USD 200 billion in the next five years, and a lot of this growth will come from direct-to-consumer brands, according to...

NIA team interrogates a student, not for terror link : police

A NIA team team Wednesday interrogated a student after picking him up from a place under Khandagiri police station area here but not for any terror link, police said. The student was questioned for about five hours at Khandagiri police stat...

Cabinet nod to MoU with Nigeria on cooperation in exploration of outer space

The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding MoU signed between India and Nigeria on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes. The MoU has been signed between Indian Space ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020