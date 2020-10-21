Left Menu
Development News Edition

UEFA referee official steps aside in Czech match-fixing case

A member of UEFA's referees committee stepped aside from her work because her husband is a suspect in a match-fixing investigation, the European soccer body said Wednesday.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:56 IST
UEFA referee official steps aside in Czech match-fixing case
UEFA logo Image Credit: ANI

A member of UEFA's referees committee stepped aside from her work because her husband is a suspect in a match-fixing investigation, the European soccer body said Wednesday. Dagmar Damková is a former top referee in women's soccer and married to Roman Berbr, who resigned Monday as vice president of the Czech Republic soccer federation while implicated in fixing games.

UEFA said in a statement to The Associated Press that Damková "spontaneously decided to step aside from her duties (while) the investigation into her husband is ongoing in the Czech Republic." She has not been linked to the corruption case that focuses on men's games in lower divisions of Czech soccer. Czech police raided the soccer federation headquarters last week as part of a corruption and match-fixing investigation targeting 20 people, including referees.

Damková is the only woman on the five-person UEFA panel that oversees preparing match officials and selecting them for international competitions. UEFA said Damková's work involves selecting officials for women's international games and competitions but not in men's soccer.

She also sits on the FIFA referees committee after a career in which she handled women's soccer finals in the 2008 Olympics, the 2009 European Championship and the 2011 Champions League. FIFA did not immediately respond to a request to confirm if Damková also stepped aside from working with the world soccer body.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

T'gana rains: 5 member Central team to visit state for 2 days

A five-member central team would arrive here on Thursday on a two day visit of Telangana from Thursday for an on-the-spot assessment of damage caused by the recent deluge, while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to ensur...

Union Cabinet approves adoption of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the adoption of a Home Ministry order modifying the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989. Briefing the press after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Pra...

Ambedkar University students protest against high fees, new reservation policy

A group of Ambedkar University students staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals house on Wednesday against high fees and the new reservation policy, following which 13 of them were detained. According to police offici...

Set to fail, Spanish no-confidence vote shows divisions among right

Spains parliament started debating on Wednesday a motion of no confidence in Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez launched by the far-right Vox party, with analysts and politicians expecting it to fail amid a growing power struggle on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020