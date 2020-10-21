Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse

"I believe that winning 3-0 in minute 80, we can play 50 more matches and it's not going to happen again so I don't want to be sticking on this and no stories about 'Spursy' and this kind of thing," he said, in reference to the mocking tag often used by media and fans in England. Speaking at a news conference, Mourinho said Tottenham's implosion against West Ham was an anomaly in an otherwise impressive campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:12 IST
Soccer-Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho dismissed on Tuesday suggestions that his side's late collapse against West Ham United at the weekend was another example of the club's so-called "Spursy" habit of capitulating when success is near. Spurs missed a chance to move up to third in the Premier League table on Sunday when they threw away a 3-0 lead, with West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini's goal denying them victory with the last kick of the game.

"The past is not important for me... We just need to defend better from set pieces," the Portuguese coach said ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash against Austria's LASK Linz. "I believe that winning 3-0 in minute 80, we can play 50 more matches and it's not going to happen again so I don't want to be sticking on this and no stories about 'Spursy' and this kind of thing," he said, in reference to the mocking tag often used by media and fans in England.

Speaking at a news conference, Mourinho said Tottenham's implosion against West Ham was an anomaly in an otherwise impressive campaign. "I believe nobody plays better than us with the ball and we're a very exciting team to watch. That's the DNA we want to have," he said.

Mourinho confirmed Danny Rose was no longer part of his first-team plans after the England full back was left out of Tottenham's Premier League squad on Tuesday. "Danny wanted very, very much to leave in the January window last season. Why? Because he wanted to play and play and play," Mourinho said.

"With Danny, the players and agents make the market. If the agent didn't find a solution for Danny to move then it's a question you have to ask him." Spurs will be without defenders Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga as they begin their Europa League campaign in Group J.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1411 nominations filed for 3rd phase of Bihar assembly polls

A total of 1411 nominations have been filed for 78 assembly seats in Bihar which will go to the polls in the third and last phase on November 7, as per the Election Commission here on Wednesday. The last date for filing the nominations for ...

Appeal court judges rule UK deportation policy unlawful

Britains Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday that a government policy that gave migrants as little as 72 hours notice before they are deported is unlawful. Under the rule, asylum seekers or migrants whose applications failed were told they had ...

India-Germany flights recommence under bilateral air bubble agreement: Puri

Flight services between India and Germany have recommenced under the bilateral air bubble arrangement, and Lufthansa and Air India will operate 10 and seven flights, respectively, per week, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said...

T'gana rains: 5 member Central team to visit state for 2 days

A five-member central team would arrive here on Thursday on a two day visit of Telangana from Thursday for an on-the-spot assessment of damage caused by the recent deluge, while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to ensur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020