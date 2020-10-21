Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Portuguese Grand Prix

Some statistics for Sunday's Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao, the 12th race of the season: Lap distance:4.684 km. Total distance: 308.9 km (66 laps)

No previous race at this circuit. Start time: 1210 GMT (1310 local)

PORTUGAL Formula One last raced in Portugal, at the Estoril circuit near Lisbon, in 1996. The Algarve circuit was opened in 2008.

Sunday's race will be the 17th Portuguese Grand Prix in the history of the world championship. The last winner was Canadian Jacques Villeneuve for Williams, the team that won five of the last six Portuguese races.

Portimao is the fourth Portuguese circuit to host a championship grand prix, after Porto (Boavista), Lisbon (Monsanto) and Estoril. Only two Portuguese drivers have scored points in Formula One (Tiago Monteiro and Pedro Lamy) and the country is not represented on the current grid.

- TITLE

Mercedes can take their seventh successive constructors' title on Sunday but to do so they must win the race and score 40 points more than Red Bull. They are currently 180 points clear, with five races remaining after Portugal worth a total of 220 points.

RACE WINS Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton has 91 victories from 261 starts, equalling Michael Schumacher's record at the Nuerburgring two weeks ago.

Vettel is the next closest on 53. Hamilton has won seven of 11 races so far in 2020 and Mercedes nine of them. Team mate Valtteri Bottas has won two, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly one each.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 111 and Red Bull 63. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012. -

POLE POSITION Hamilton has a record 96 career poles.

Mercedes have started every race on pole position this season. -

PODIUM Hamilton has a record 160 career podiums.

- POINTS

Hamilton has a record 44 points finishes in a row, which is also the record for successive classified finishes. The Briton leads Bottas by 69 points.

All of the 10 teams except Williams have scored points this season.