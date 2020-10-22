Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. ATP roundup: Humbert stages upset in Antwerp

France's Ugo Humbert saved 10 of 12 break points Wednesday in a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 upset of No. 2 seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium. Humbert, who squandered a 5-2 lead in the opening set, fought off four break points in the deciding set to win in two hours and 33 minutes. Former Top 10 player Goerges retires

Former Top 10 singles player Julia Goerges announced her retirement on Wednesday. Goerges won seven career singles titles and was ranked No. 9 in the world as recently as August of 2018. She is currently ranked No. 45. Dodgers rookie RHP Gonsolin will start Game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who has a 9.95 ERA through two career postseason appearances, will start Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the announcement late Tuesday night after his team won the series opener 8-3 in Arlington, Texas. U.S. Women's Open to be held without spectators

The U.S. Women's Open will be held without fans this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday. The tournament, which is in its 75th year and is the oldest of the five women's golf majors, was previously rescheduled from June to Dec. 10-13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be held at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas. Toledo shuts down basketball program amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Toledo men's basketball program is pausing all activities for two weeks after six players joined coach Tod Kowalczyk in testing positive for COVID-19. Kowalczyk tested positive Sunday, and the six Rockets players tested positive Tuesday. The school said it is isolating those individuals and conducting contact tracing and additional testing for close contacts. McIlroy comfortable with return of fans, Mickelson concerned

Rory McIlroy has missed the fans and, hours after Australian Adam Scott was forced to withdraw from the Zozo Championship because of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, said he was ready to see them back out on the course. The Northern Irishman will not see any spectators at this week's Zozo Championship being played at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, but the next two events on the PGA Tour schedule -- the Bermuda Championship and Houston Open -- both plan to allow a limited number of fans. Federer targeting Australian Open for return

Roger Federer said he is on target to play in the Australian Open in January after two knee surgeries sidelined him for most of 2020. The 39-year-old Federer hasn't played since Jan. 30, when he lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the tournament in Melbourne. Pelicans tab Stan Van Gundy as head coach

Stan Van Gundy has agreed to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The Athletic reported that Van Gundy will sign a four-year deal with the Pelicans. Dodgers beat Rays 8-3 to draw first blood in World Series

Mookie Betts hit a home run, stole two bases and scored twice as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to win the first game of the World Series in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday. The favored Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when center fielder Cody Bellinger laced a home run over the right field fence. Bills release former starting G Spain

The Buffalo Bills released Quinton Spain on Wednesday after signing the offensive lineman to a three-year, $15 million extension in March. Spain started all 16 games at left guard for the Bills in 2019 and began this season as the starter but was supplanted by Cody Ford in Week 3. Spain has sat out the past two weeks with a foot injury.