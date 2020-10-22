IPL 13: Mike Hesson reveals reason behind promoting Gurkeerat in batting order against KKR

Mike Hesson, the Director of Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) revealed the idea behind sending batsman Gurkeerat Singh Mann at number three position against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Skipper Virat Kohli, who usually bats at number three, came into bat at number four position against KKR on Wednesday.

Chasing a paltry 85 runs, RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch provided a solid start to the side as they put on 46 runs for the first wicket. KKR finally got the breakthrough in the seventh over and Gurkeerat was sent into bat at number three. Hesson said the team wanted to give Gurkeerat some confidence in the middle as he hasn't had a chance of batting even after playing three games.

"It was done to give him some confidence. He is the only one in the top five who didn't get the chance to bat before the last game. We also knew that if Varun Chakravarthy came in Gurkeerat has the ability to take on the spin," said Hesson in a video posted on RCB's Twitter handle. Gurkeerat's unbeaten 21-run knock helped RCB gain an emphatic eight-wicket victory KKR here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"Last time it was with AB sir and now with Virat bhai. A lot to learn from them and it is always good to bat alongside then and hopefully many more winning moments like this," said Gurkeerat. With this win, RCB has gone to the second position in the points table with 14 points from 10 matches while KKR is at the fourth spot with 10 points.

RCB will next take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, October 25. (ANI)