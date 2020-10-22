Left Menu
Werder Bremen player tests positive for virus

German soccer club Werder Bremen says one of its players has tested positive for the coronavirus and the team's training session has been cancelled. Bremen is in seventh place in the Bundesliga ahead of its home game against eight-place Hoffenheim on Sunday. Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric missed last week's loss to Borussia Dortmund following a positive test for the virus.

PTI | Bremen | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:53 IST
German soccer club Werder Bremen says one of its players has tested positive for the coronavirus and the team's training session has been cancelled. The club didn't name the player. It says he is isolating at home and is not displaying symptoms.

Bremen says another player and a staff member were also ordered to isolate for 14 days by local health authorities as a precaution. The rest of the team will isolate until more coronavirus testing on Friday. Bremen is in seventh place in the Bundesliga ahead of its home game against eight-place Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric missed last week's loss to Borussia Dortmund following a positive test for the virus. He will also sit out a Europa League game against Red Star Belgrade. AP SSC SSC.

