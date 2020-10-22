Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Pinot abandons Vuelta before stage three

French rider Thibaut Pinot has abandoned the Vuelta a Espana after only two stages, his team said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:16 IST
Cycling-Pinot abandons Vuelta before stage three

French rider Thibaut Pinot has abandoned the Vuelta a Espana after only two stages, his team said on Thursday. Pinot has not recovered from the back injury that scuppered his chances at the Tour de France last month.

"Despite the rest period he observed, the two first stages of the Vuelta have shown Thibaut Pinot continues to suffer from the back pain he experienced after his crash on the first day of the Tour de France in Nice," Groupama-FDJ said in a statement. "With regard to the next season, priority is given to his complete recovery: he will not take the start of the third stage this Thursday and will no longer compete in 2020."

Pinot was already 25 minutes behind race leader Primoz Roglic after the opening two stages.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP govt attitude appears averse to online registration of legal documents: HC

The Delhi High Court Thursday disapproved of the AAP governments attitude towards online registration of legal documents, saying it appeared to be completely averse to the idea and directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit on why it...

Sebi disposes of proceedings against Bharti Telecom, Sunil Bharti Mittal, two others

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday disposed of proceedings against four entities including Bharti Telecom Ltd and Sunil Bharti Mittal, in a matter related to alleged violation of insider trading norms while dealing in Bharti Airtels scrip. ...

Motor racing-Racing Point keep Hulkenberg on standby for Portugal

Racing Point have Nico Hulkenberg on standby at this weekends Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix but the team expect Lance Stroll to race after the Canadian was cleared of COVID-19. Stroll tested positive for the new coronavirus on Oct 11, t...

Biden won't rule out studying court packing

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wont rule out studying the addition of members to the US Supreme Court as part of a commission he plans to name to look at court reforms if hes electedDuring an interview with CBSs 60 Minutes record...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020