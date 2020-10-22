Soccer-Zhang double earns Beijing CSL meeting with champions Guangzhou

Zhang Yuning scored twice as Beijing Guoan came from behind to defeat Shandong Luneng 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the Chinese Super League playoff semi-finals while Rafa Benitez's Dalian Pro secured their top flight status for next season.

Zhang’s brace earned Beijing a 4-3 aggregate win over Shandong following a 2-2 draw in the first leg at the weekend and Bruno Genesio’s side will now take on champions Guangzhou Evergrande in the next round. Brazilian striker Moises had given Shandong the lead in the 15th minute only for Zhang to equalise four minutes later when he swept home Cedric Bakambu’s low cross from inside the six yard box.

Zhang then earned Beijing the win 15 minutes from time when he slotted home on the turn after Renato Augusto was gifted possession deep inside the Shandong half before feeding the former West Bromwich Albion forward. Beijing will take on Guangzhou over two legs, with the first to be played on Oct. 28 before the return four days later.

Earlier in the day, Benitez’s Dalian Pro guaranteed their place in next year's Chinese Super League as goals from Lin Liangming and Wang Yaopeng earned the Spaniard’s team a 2-1 aggregate win over Shijiazhuang Ever Bright. Dalian had trailed 1-0 from last week’s first leg, but Lin levelled the aggregate score when he headed home Sam Larsson’s 21st minute corner and Wang claimed the decisive second just before halftime with a looping header.

The win means Dalian cannot finish any lower than 12th in the 16-team division while Shijiazhuang remain in relegation trouble, with the bottom two finishers dropping into China League One next season.