Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Italy name 20-year-old at flyhalf for Six Nations clash

The Under-20 international forms a new-look halfback partnership with scrumhalf Marcello Violi, who returns after missing last year's World Cup in Japan. Coach Franco Smith on Thursday also named two uncapped players on the bench in hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi and utility back Federico Mori.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:33 IST
Rugby-Italy name 20-year-old at flyhalf for Six Nations clash

Italy will filed uncapped 20-year-old flyhalf Paolo Garbisi against Ireland in their Six Nations clash in Dublin on Saturday, less than a month after his debut in the PRO14 competition.

Garbisi joined Benetton as a permit player in June and has started both of their PRO14 matches of the new season, scoring 14 points against Ulster in Belfast at the start of the month. The Under-20 international forms a new-look halfback partnership with scrumhalf Marcello Violi, who returns after missing last year's World Cup in Japan.

Coach Franco Smith on Thursday also named two uncapped players on the bench in hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi and utility back Federico Mori. "It is a good feeling to return to work. I have seen the team grow slowly over the last months since the resumption of playing after the lockdown and now I cannot wait to see them on the pitch," said Smith as he announced his selection for the resumption of the Six Nations after the COVID-19 hiatus.

"We have a young team with players who have a great desire to prove their worth and win a regular place. Their difficult challenge is to confirm that they can continue to wear the national team jersey in the future," he added. Italy host England on Oct. 31 in their final match of the delayed Six Nations and will participate in next month’s Autumn Nations Cup against Scotland, Fiji and France.

Team: 15-Jayden Hayward, 14-Edoardo Padovani, 13-Luca Morisi, 12-Carlo Canna, 11-Mattia Bellini, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Marcello Violi, 8-Jake Polledri, 7-Braam Steyn, 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Niccolo Cannone, 4-Marco Lazzaroni, 3-Giosue Zilocchi, 2-Luca Bigi, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17-Simone Ferrari, 18-Pietro Ceccarelli, 19-David Sisi, 20-Johan Meyer, 21-Maxime Mbanda, 22-Callub Braley, 23-Federico Mori. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One person arrested after earlier bomb scare at French rail station in Lyon

One person was arrested after a brief bomb scare at the Part-Dieu railway station in Lyon, France, local police said on Thursday, adding that rail services had resumed.Police said two tracks, G and H, would remain closed for now during the ...

Goldman Sachs subsidiary pleads to US charges in 1MDB probe

A subsidiary of Goldman Sachs pleaded guilty on Thursday and agreed to pay more than 2 billion in a foreign corruption probe tied to the Malaysian 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, which was looted of billions of dollars in a corruption scandal. ...

Rajnath to celebrate Dussehra with Army jawans in high-altitude area in Sikkim

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate Dussehra with Army soldiers in a high-altitude border area in Sikkim and perform Shastra Puja worship of weapons on the occasion on Sunday, government sources said. The defence ministers decisio...

Cycling-Kelderman takes lead as Stelvio climb blows Giro apart

Dutchman Wilco Kelderman took over as leader of the Giro dItalia as the fearsome Stelvio climb blew the race apart during a brutal and mesmerizing stage 18 battle on Thursday.Kelderman Sunweb began the day 17 seconds behind long-time race l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020