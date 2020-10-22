Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doping-WADA weightlifting probe finds evidence of doppelgangers providing samples

A three-year investigation into the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has uncovered cases of suspected urine substitution and "doppelgangers" being used to impersonate athletes, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:45 IST
Doping-WADA weightlifting probe finds evidence of doppelgangers providing samples
WADA logo Image Credit: ANI

A three-year investigation into the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has uncovered cases of suspected urine substitution and "doppelgangers" being used to impersonate athletes, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday. Eighteen weightlifters from six countries are suspected of giving manipulated samples, WADA said, adding that the cases of urine substitution would be forwarded to the International Testing Agency (ITA).

WADA said that it found evidence of "doppelgangers" being used to impersonate athletes during the sample collection process. The discovery was part of multiple and ongoing WADA probes that began in 2017, including Operation Arrow, a covert investigation into the practice of urine substitution at the point of collection.

Other branches of the investigation included Operation Outreach, which looked into accusations that a high-ranking member of the IWF was paid to protect Russian athletes from detection, and Operation Heir, which looked into allegations of an organised doping and a protection scheme operating within Romanian weightlifting. The IWF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"WADA is appalled by what its Intelligence and Investigations Department has uncovered in this investigation," said WADA president Witold Banka in a statement. "For too long, clean weightlifters have had to deal with an entrenched culture of doping in their sport, where the promotion of fear ensured that the truth remained hidden and that those who wanted to do the right thing were isolated."

An independent investigation into the IWF conducted earlier this year by Canadian law professor Richard McLaren found widespread corruption within the organisation, including doping coverups with fines paid directly to former president Tamas Ajan. The 81-year-old Hungarian Ajan had been at the IWF since the mid 70s, serving first as secretary general and then as president from 2000 until his resignation in April. The troubled federation last week appointed its third interim president in as many days, with Britain's Michael Irani, the former chair of the anti-doping commission, taking over from Thailand's Intarat Yodbangtoey.

Yodbangtoey had replaced American Ursula Papandrea in the role after an emergency meeting of the executive board.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's president tells security to respect law as gunfire heard in Lagos after protest crackdown

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has told security forces to act lawfully, the national security adviser said on Thursday, as authorities in Lagos struggled to enforce a curfew imposed to contain anger over a crackdown on anti-police pro...

Biden says COVID-19 test negative before debate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he has tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of his debate with President Donald Trump. Biden made the comments to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday before flying to Nashville, Tennes...

INTERVIEW-'We are being squeezed', says prize-winning Amazon indigenous activist

By Fabio Zuker SAO PAULO, Oct 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Alessandra Munduruku, a leader of Brazils Munduruku indigenous community, has seen her home broken into and been threatened over her work defending her people and their Amazon la...

One person arrested after earlier bomb scare at French rail station in Lyon

One person was arrested after a brief bomb scare at the Part-Dieu railway station in Lyon, France, local police said on Thursday, adding that rail services had resumed.Police said two tracks, G and H, would remain closed for now during the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020