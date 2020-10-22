Left Menu
Development News Edition

James Rodriguez to miss Everton's clash with Southampton due to 'mistimed' Van Dijk tackle

Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that James Rodriguez will miss the club's match against Southampton on Sunday, with the Colombian nursing a knock suffered against Liverpool.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:28 IST
James Rodriguez to miss Everton's clash with Southampton due to 'mistimed' Van Dijk tackle
Colombian star James Rodriguez (Photo/ Everton FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that James Rodriguez will miss the club's match against Southampton on Sunday, with the Colombian nursing a knock suffered against Liverpool. An untimely injury suffered by Reds defender Virgil van Dijk was considered to be the most notable fitness issue to emerge from an eventful Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

"Unfortunately, James had a problem during the game [against Liverpool]. He had a mistimed tackle with Virgil van Dijk at the beginning of the game and I think he will not be available for the game against Southampton," Ancelotti told the club's official website. Van Dijk subsequently had to be substituted after sustaining a knee injury in a collision with Jordan Pickford.

Everton will also be without club captain Seamus Coleman against the Saints, but Allan is available after avoiding any recurrence of the groin complaint that he carried into a meeting with Liverpool. Everton manager Ancelotti said Pickford - and everybody at the club - wishes Van Dijk a speedy recovery from the ACL injury sustained in the match.

Everton's draw with Liverpool stretched their unbeaten run from the beginning of this campaign to eight matches. Ancelotti's side will aim to extend their five-match undefeated Premier League sequence at St Mary's Stadium this weekend. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vijayan lauds Rahul's response to Vardhan on Kerala COVID-19 situation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came in for praise from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday for disagreeing with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhans comments over rising COVID-19 cases in the southern state. He said Gandhi, who...

Guterres reiterates call on UN Day for global ceasefire to fight COVID-19 together

New York US, October 22 ANISputnik UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated in a speech on the United Nations Day on Thursday that all hostilities worldwide should cease in order to direct joint efforts toward combating the novel co...

Struggling Trump to go on offensive in final presidential debate

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to come out swinging in Thursdays final presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden to try to close a big gap in opinion polls before the Nov. 3 election. Trump needs to score some hits in the...

EC says it has cleared policy related promises in poll manifestos in past

Amid demand by some opposition leaders for action by the Election Commission against BJPs manifesto promising free coronavirus vaccine in Bihar, officials on Thursday pointed out that the poll panel had allowed policy related promises made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020