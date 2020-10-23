Left Menu
Development News Edition

2nd-seeded Pliskova, Gauff eliminated at Ostrava Open

The 16-year-old Gauff beat Sabalenka in Lexington in August en route to the semifinals and held a 5-2 lead in the third set before Belarusian came back. "I just need to play a little bit smarter on pressure points, to make my opponent play," Gauff said.

PTI | Ostrava | Updated: 23-10-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 09:43 IST
2nd-seeded Pliskova, Gauff eliminated at Ostrava Open

Qualifier Veronika Kudermetova upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 4-6 6-4 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open. The Russian will face American Jennifer Brady, who eliminated qualifier Daria Kasatkina 7-5 6-2 on Thursday.

Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka came from two breaks down in the deciding set to eliminate American teenager Coco Gauff 1-6 7-5 7-6 (2). The 16-year-old Gauff beat Sabalenka in Lexington in August en route to the semifinals and held a 5-2 lead in the third set before Belarusian came back.

"I just need to play a little bit smarter on pressure points, to make my opponent play," Gauff said. Sabalenka credited Gauff with her forcing her to play long rallies.

"She's 16 and she's playing on this level," Sabalenka said. "I would like to be on this level when I was 16." Also, seventh-seeded Elise Mertens beat Karolina Muchova 6-4 6-2 while Ons Jabeur defeated former French Open champion Jelana Ostapenko 6-4 6-4. The hard-court indoor event was added to the tour after tournaments in China were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India working on relief, return of 33 Indians stuck in Somalia: Jaishankar

India is working on relief and return of 33 Indians stuck in Somalia and the High Commission in Nairobi has taken up their predicament with Somalian authorities, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. Thirty-three Indian lab...

BDO dies of COVID-19 in Bengal, Mamata mourns his demise

An official of the West Bengal government succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday, state health department sources said. Wangdi Gyalpo Bhutia, who was posted as Sitalkuchi block development officer BDO in Cooch Behar, lost his battle against the di...

People have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar 'Bimaru' will not be allowed to return: Modi's swipe at RJD-led oppn.

People have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar Bimaru will not be allowed to return Modis swipe at RJD-led oppn....

Woman goes missing from hospital after giving birth to twins

A 32-year-old woman has gone missing from a government hospital at Jawhar in Maharashtras Palghar district a few days after giving birth to twins, a police official said. The incident occurred in Patangshah Cottage Hospital, he said.The wom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020