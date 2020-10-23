Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Warner hails Holder impact after Hyderabad ace Dubai chase

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said Jason Holder had been a great addition to his team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after the all-rounder made an immediate impact in Thursday's victory against Rajasthan Royals.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 11:37 IST
Cricket-Warner hails Holder impact after Hyderabad ace Dubai chase

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said Jason Holder had been a great addition to his team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after the all-rounder made an immediate impact in Thursday's victory against Rajasthan Royals. Holder joined the team, replacing injured Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, and played his first match this season only because Kane Williamson was not available following a hamstring niggle.

The 28-year-old West Indies test captain impressed immediately, claiming 3-33 and also ran out Rajasthan opener Robin Uthappa. "He obviously adds a string to our bow," Australian Warner said after his team prevailed by eight wickets in Dubai.

"His height, his experience. He couldn't bat tonight, but he is an all-round package. "That's why we wanted Mitch Marsh ... but unfortunately he got injured. Jason obviously is a quality player and a great inclusion into our team."

Holder led their tidy bowling effort, restricting Rajasthan to a modest 154-6. Hyderabad overwhelmed the target with 11 balls to spare, as Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar smashed unbeaten fifties. "It is just great to show people that we do have a middle order," said Warner, who fell for four.

"For them to come out and play like this, I am so happy for them. They showed they can build a platform for us to get across the line. Or set a big total. I am chuffed for them."

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hotel bookings in Spain in September fall 78% on year

The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels plunged 78 in September compared with the same month a year ago as travel restrictions ravaged the crucial tourism industry, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Fr...

Maha farmer ends life due to crop loss after heavy rains

A 30-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Marathwada region of Maharashtra on Friday, after his crop got washed away due to recent heavy rains, a police official said. The incident occurred at Kader village in O...

Delhi's air quality worsens, 10 monitoring stations enter 'severe' zone

Delhis air quality deteriorated on Friday morning with several areas in the national capital recording severe levels of pollution, according to authorities. The air quality index AQI on Friday was recorded at 374 as compared to 302 on the p...

Paris airports cut traffic outlook on COVID second wave

Aeroports de Paris, operator of the French capitals main airports, cut its full-year passenger traffic outlook on Friday as a second wave of COVID-19 infections gathers pace. Traffic at Charles de Gaulle and Orly will fall 65-70 rather than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020