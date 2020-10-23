Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Gauff says Murray a 'great ally' for highlighting diversity issues

American Coco Gauff said she was inspired by Andy Murray after the former world number one highlighted a lack of Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) board members at the Lawn Tennis Association and All England Club.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 12:08 IST
Tennis-Gauff says Murray a 'great ally' for highlighting diversity issues

American Coco Gauff said she was inspired by Andy Murray after the former world number one highlighted a lack of Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) board members at the Lawn Tennis Association and All England Club. Murray posted a screenshot on Instagram of an interview in which 1996 Wimbledon finalist MaliVai Washington points out that none of the 24 board members across the two organisations are from a BAME background.

The Scot captioned the image "Tennis in 2020" and added a confused emoji, prompting 16-year-old Gauff to describe Murray as a "great ally" in the fight for more diversity. "Nothing's wrong with asking for more diversity. For him to say that is definitely inspiring, especially with him being a man and white," Gauff said following her defeat by Aryna Sabalenka at the Ostrava Open on Thursday.

"For someone like him to call for diversity, it shows how great an ally he is... I love what Andy is doing on and off the court. He's one of my favourite players to watch. "It's important we do have diversity, because there are people from all over the world from different backgrounds and areas and I think representation is important. At least for me, as a girl... seeing yourself being represented means a lot."

Murray has previously brought attention to the lack of diversity in sporting bodies in Britain and frequently voices his support for gender equality in tennis. Gauff has also earned widespread praise for her activism, having used her time during the break from the game during the COVID-19 pandemic to speak out against social and racial injustice in the United States.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan youngster starts volunteer online message counseling

Suicides are on the rise among Japanese teens and that worries 21-year-old Koki Ozora, who grew up depressed and lonely. His nonprofit Anata no Ibasho, or A Place for You, is run entirely by volunteers. It offers a 24-hour text-messaging se...

Hotel bookings in Spain in September fall 78% on year

The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels plunged 78 in September compared with the same month a year ago as travel restrictions ravaged the crucial tourism industry, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Fr...

Maha farmer ends life due to crop loss after heavy rains

A 30-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Marathwada region of Maharashtra on Friday, after his crop got washed away due to recent heavy rains, a police official said. The incident occurred at Kader village in O...

Delhi's air quality worsens, 10 monitoring stations enter 'severe' zone

Delhis air quality deteriorated on Friday morning with several areas in the national capital recording severe levels of pollution, according to authorities. The air quality index AQI on Friday was recorded at 374 as compared to 302 on the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020