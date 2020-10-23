Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack; says on road to recovery after angioplasty

India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev underwent an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack here on Friday but is "well on the road to recovery" and likely to be discharged in the next couple of days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 18:00 IST
Kapil Dev suffers heart attack; says on road to recovery after angioplasty

India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev underwent an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack here on Friday but is "well on the road to recovery" and likely to be discharged in the next couple of days. The 61-year-old, who is based in Delhi's Sundar Nagar area, complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency department in Okhla.

"Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night," the hospital said in an updated health bulletin after only mentioning chest pain in its initial statement. "Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days." Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.

Later in the day, a short statement on his instagram account expressed gratitude for the concern and support extended to his family. "Thank you everyone for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery," the statement read.

The 1983 World Cup-winning legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including India's current captain Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar among others. "Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji," Kohli said. "Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji," wished Tendulkar Also wishing him good health were India batsman Shikhar Dhawan and badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Kapil's former teammate Madan Lal said he has conveyed some of the concern of his well-wishers to the Chandigarh-born legend's family. "To those who have called to inquire your prayers and wishes are conveyed to the family and received with gratitude. Good health and strength kaps," read a tweet from Kapil's former teammate Madan Lal.

"Kapil was taken to the hospital in time as he complained of uneasiness. As per the doctors the procedure has been successful and he will be home soon," he added. One of India's greatest cricketers, Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs.

"You are a fighter and we know you will win this fight too," tweeted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. The imposing former player, who also tried his hand at golf after retiring from cricket, is the only player to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests.

He also served as India's national coach between 1999 and 2000. Kapil was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010.

"The big hearted #Kapildev our captain, with a never say die attitude, has recovered. For this mighty giant of Indian cricket nothing is impossible," tweeted Kirti Azad, also a former teammate of Kapil. "Kapil The invincible @therealkapildev is a great friend and super human being. Captain, Looking forward for a meal together soon," he added.

Another World Cup-winning former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh said, "Dear paji. Praying for your speedy recovery! Get well soon please ...after cricket I still need some golfing lessons." Nicknamed the 'Haryaa Hurricane', Kapil is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nestle India Q3 net profit down 1.37% to Rs 587 cr; sales up 10%

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Friday saw its net profit dipping marginally by 1.37 per cent to Rs 587.09 crore in the third quarter ended September 2020. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs...

S.Korea presses on with flu vaccination programme amid concerns about deaths

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency KDCA said on Friday it would press on with a wide flu vaccination programme aimed at heading off complications from the coronavirus, after reviewing more than two dozen cases of deaths that ha...

Govt imposes stock limits on onion traders to check prices

To boost domestic supply and provide relief to consumers from rising onion prices, the Centre on Friday imposed stock limits on both retailers and wholesales with immediate effect till December 31. Now, retailers can stock onion only up to ...

IPL 13: MI skipper Rohit Sharma to miss game against CSK

By Baidurjo Bhose Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is set to sit out the game against Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. He had been under the weather with a hamstring injury that he suffered during their last game again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020