England men's team agree to 15 pc pay cut for one-year

England men's centrally contracted cricketers have agreed to a 15 per cent pay cut for a 12-month period from October 1, 2020, following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Team England Player Partnership (TEPP) on Friday.

ANI | London | Updated: 23-10-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 20:14 IST
ECB logo. Image Credit: ANI

England men's centrally contracted cricketers have agreed to a 15 per cent pay cut for a 12-month period from October 1, 2020, following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Team England Player Partnership (TEPP) on Friday. "In view of the substantial shortfall in the ECB's revenue as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the England men's players have agreed to take a 15% reduction in their remuneration, which is made up of retainers, match fees and win bonuses," ECB said in a statement.

Earlier, ECB was forced to lay off 20 per cent of its workforce, a total of 62 roles, in response to a financial hit in excess of 100 million pounds for the 2020 season. Ashley Giles, Managing Director, England Men's Cricket, said: "I would like to thank the players and TEPP for their collaboration, which has enabled us to reach this agreement. The relationship with our men's players and their representatives (TEPP) is strong, and we need to recognise that our players, led by captains Joe Root and Eoin Morgan, have conducted themselves with great maturity and responsibility throughout this challenging time."

"We now want to build on this agreement and work together on a number of areas relating to player welfare, particularly mental health, which remains a high priority for all of us, as we continue to navigate a path through this pandemic," he added. Richard Bevan, Chairman, Team England Player Partnership, said: "These are unprecedented times and once again the players have shown that they fully appreciate the important role they play in helping cricket emerge from this pandemic in as strong a position as possible. In agreeing to this revised remuneration package, they have shown great responsibility and unity with the wider game."

"TEPP would like to place on record our appreciation to the ECB for their cooperative approach in agreeing on a way forward throughout these challenging circumstances," Bevan added. (ANI)

