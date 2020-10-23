Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Nice to get early wickets against CSK, says MI pacer Boult

It was billed as the match that would finally see Chennai Super Kings put on their best show in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as they took on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. But MI pacer Trent Boult finished with four wickets as CSK managed a paltry 114/9 in their 20 overs.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:45 IST
IPL 13: Nice to get early wickets against CSK, says MI pacer Boult
Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult lbw Ruturaj Gaikwad (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

It was billed as the match that would finally see Chennai Super Kings put on their best show in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as they took on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. But MI pacer Trent Boult finished with four wickets as CSK managed a paltry 114/9 in their 20 overs. If Boult started the attack in the first over itself, Jasprit Bumrah wasn't ready to be left behind as he too finished with 2/25 from his four overs. In fact, he was on a hat-trick when a bouncer to MS Dhoni was evaded by the former India skipper.

While Boult and Bumrah derailed the top-half of the Chennai innings, Rahul Chahar wasn't ready to rest on past laurels in a game that saw regular MI skipper Rohit Sharma sit out to nurse his hamstring injury. Chahar picked two wickets including the crucial scalp of Dhoni for 16. But the star was definitely Boult and speaking to the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break, he said it was nice to start well against CSK.

"Nice to get a couple early (wickets) on and hopefully we can go out and get these. Lot of swing early on which was nice, the job is only half done and we have to bat well and put some pressure on these guys," he said. Asked about his showing with the ball, Boult said: "I felt like probably I put out my best performance in the last few games and today it was nice to get a couple of wickets."

Boult also spoke highly of bowling coach Shane Bond and how it has been good to work with quality players like Jasprit Bumrah among others. "One of our great fast bowlers back home (On working with MI bowling coach Shane Bond) and nice to be working with a familiar face and obviously with experienced guys like Pattinson, Coulter-Nile and Bumrah there's always lot to learn in this tournament," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sify Q2 net profit up 35 pc to Rs 26 crore

IT company Sify on Friday posted a 35 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 25.7 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company, in a statement, said it had posted a net profit of Rs 19.1 crore in the same period a year a...

Maha govt publishes list of medical stores selling Remdesivir

The Maharashtra government on Friday came out with a list of 59 pharmacists in the state where Remdesivir, a drug used for COVID-19 treatment, will be available at Rs 2,360 per unit. Principal secretary of the public health department Dr Pr...

Rs 30 lakh ex-gratia for kin of polling staff in case of COVID-19 death

The government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh to the family members of the polling official and security personnel engaged in Odisha by- election if they die of COVID-19, an official release said. The Election Commission has made t...

West Bengal reports 4,143 new COVID-19 cases, 60 more deaths

West Bengal on Friday reported 4,143 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,41,426, as per a bulletin released by the state health department. The death toll rose to 6,368 with 60 more fatalities, it said In the last 24 hours, 3,676 peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020