IPL 13: Ishan Kishan, pacers help Mumbai Indians topple CSK to regain top spot

After pacers, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah dismantled Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ishan Kishan guided Mumbai Indians to an easy victory with a powerful 68 of 37 balls here at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Friday.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:43 IST
Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

After pacers, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah dismantled Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ishan Kishan guided Mumbai Indians to an easy victory with a powerful 68 of 37 balls here at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Friday. With this win, Mumbai Indians regained the top spot in the points table with 14 points from 10 games.

Kishan smashed his fifth IPL half-century while Quinton de Kock slammed 46 runs of 37 balls to hand Mumbai Indians an easy 10-wicket victory. This was the first-time CSK ever lost an IPL match by 10 wickets. Chasing a paltry target of 115 runs, Mumbai Indians got off to a flyer with the openers scoring 52 runs in the powerplay. Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan showed no mercy and bludgeoned the CSK bowling attack as Mumbai Indians maintained their dominance in the game.

Kishan smashed his fifty in just 29 balls and gave CSK no chance in the game. In the end, Mumbai Indians chased down the target with 7.4 overs to spare courtesy of a 100 run opening partnership. Earlier after being asked to bat first, CSK were stunned by fierce bowling performance by Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar. The MS Dhoni-led side was only able to score 114 runs in their allotted 20 overs courtesy of a gutsy knock by Sam Curran.

CSK batsmen failed to pick Boult and Bumrah in the initial overs and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ruturaj Gaikwad (0), Ambati Rayudu (2), Narayan Jagadeesan (0), Faf du Plessis (1) failed to impress with the bat and were sent back to the pavilion. Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja tried to build the innings and added 18-run for the fifth wicket. In the last over of the powerplay, Boult scalped another wicket and dismissed Jadeja (7).

Curran held the one end strong and played a knock of 52 runs including two sixes. He along with Imran Tahir guided the team to the 100-run mark thanks to a 43-run partnership. Tahir scored an unbeaten 13. For Mumbai Indians, Boult picked four wickets while Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah clinched two scalps each.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 116/0 [Ishan Kishan 68(37) Quinton de Kock 46(37), Imran Tahir 0-22, Deepak Chahar 4-34] defeat CSK 114/9 (Sam Curran 52, MS Dhoni 16, Trent Boult 4-18, Jasprit Bumrah 2-25, Rahul Chahar 2-22).

