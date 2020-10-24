Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Top regular-season MLS team to get Shield after all

The top team in this year's Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season will receive the Supporters' Shield after all, in a reversal of an earlier decision, the league said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 00:33 IST
Soccer-Top regular-season MLS team to get Shield after all

The top team in this year's Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season will receive the Supporters' Shield after all, in a reversal of an earlier decision, the league said on Friday. The Supporters' Shield Foundation said last week that awarding the prize "goes against the spirit of the Shield," amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted the season and resulted in fans being barred from stadiums.

But the foundation has reversed the decision after discussions with the MLS Independent Supporters Council. "We based our initial decision on the many schedule imbalances throughout the 2020 season," the foundation said in a statement. "However, the conversations we have had over the last week have proven that a winner should be declared no matter what."

In addition to the Shield, the best team in the regular season gets a financial bonus and top seeding in the playoffs. The regular season finishes on Nov. 8 and is due to culminate in the MLS Cup in December.

Also Read: The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be out in 2021, possibility of more new characters

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan becomes third Arab state to set aside hostilities with Israel this year

Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States, making Khartoum the third Arab government to set aside hostilities with Israel in the last two months. U.S. Presid...

CBI recovers cash, gold ornaments worth over Rs 87 lakh from premises of sr accountant

The CBI on Friday recovered cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 87 lakh during searches at the premises of a senior accountant who works in the office of Imphal accountant general, officials said. Konjengbam Ibothem Singh was booked by th...

Biden win would bring relief but few fixes, says Merkel ally

A sigh of relief would go around the world if Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency but Berlin would still face many of the same policy problems with Washington, Germanys coordinator for transatlantic ties said on Friday....

Rajasthan govt to launch campaign to check food adulteration during festive season from Oct 26

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup on Friday issued an order for the launch of a special campaign from next week to check food adulteration during the festive season, an official release said. The campaign will be run from October 26 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020