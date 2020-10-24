Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Lucky to have 2 world-class opening bowlers, says MI bowling coach Bond

Mumbai Indians showed no mercy as they thrashed Chennai Super Kings on Friday, and bowling coach Shane Bond was surprised with the "exceptional" bowling performance by Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 24-10-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 13:43 IST
IPL 13: Lucky to have 2 world-class opening bowlers, says MI bowling coach Bond
Mumbai Indians bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians showed no mercy as they thrashed Chennai Super Kings on Friday, and bowling coach Shane Bond was surprised with the "exceptional" bowling performance by Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. Boult has been a key cog in the bowling wheel of Mumbai Indians and the New Zealand bowler wreaked havoc on Friday scalping four wickets against CSK.

Boult started the attack in the very first over itself and Bumrah wreaked havoc in the second over with CSK getting reduced to 3/3. Boult and Bumrah derailed the top-half of the Chennai innings before the completion of the powerplay. The former New Zealand cricketer said he has never seen such type of scorecard in a T20 game and added that the team is lucky to have Boult and Bumrah in the bowling unit.

"Almost the perfect performance, you'd say. 4for 5 off 3 overs. I have never seen that scoreboard in a T20 game. It wasn't a combination of Trent and Bumrah wasn't it, tonight," said Bond in a video posted on Mumbai Indians' Twitter. "The quality of bowling particularly in the first 4 overs was exceptional and we'd almost iced the game. After such a short period of time. So lucky to have 2 world-class opening bowlers in our team and to see them in full flow tonight was extremely exciting," he added.

Ishan Kishan then smashed his fifth IPL half-century while Quinton de Kock slammed 46 runs off 37 balls to hand Mumbai Indians an easy 10-wicket victory. This was the first-time CSK ever lost an IPL match by 10 wickets. "I thought he (Ishan) was exceptional. He's been hitting the ball exceptionally cleanly in training for the last 3 weeks and has looked in great touch. He looked in sublime touch. That partnership (De Kock and Ishan) for us it was as good as it gets. To win, with 13 overs, none down, brilliant performance from those two," said Bond.

With this win, Mumbai Indians regained the top spot in the points table with 14 points from 10 games. They will next face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Not a word from tweet-friendly Rahul Gandhi': Sitharaman questions Congress on Hoshiarpur rape

Union Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday slammed Congress for its selective outrage in wake of the alleged rape and killing of a six-year-old girl Hoshiarpur district of Punjab and question...

OnePlus 8T now officially on sale in the US

The OnePlus 8T 5G has officially gone on sale in the U.S. Announced last week, the new flagship phone is available in Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green color options and a single 12GB256GB memory configuration priced at USD749.Additionally,...

J'khand HC gives option of physical hearing of cases from Nov 2 if both parties agree

The Jharkhand High Court has given an option of physical hearing of cases in courtrooms from November 2 if both parties in a suit give written consent to it. As per the Supreme Courts guidelines, the high court has been hearing cases only t...

Poland's President Duda tests positive for coronavirus

Polands President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman said on Saturday. The spokesman, Blazej Spychalski, said on Twitter that the 48-year-old conservative leader was tested the day before and his result was posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020