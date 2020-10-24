Tennis-French Open winner Swiatek will quarantine after contact with COVID-19
French Open winner Iga Swiatek said on Saturday she feels good, but will quarantine, after she met Polish President Andrzej Duda who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus. "Neither I nor members of my team have symptoms of coronavirus. We carry out tests regularly.Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-10-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 13:57 IST
French Open winner Iga Swiatek said on Saturday she feels good, but will quarantine, after she met Polish President Andrzej Duda who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.
"Neither I nor members of my team have symptoms of coronavirus. We carry out tests regularly. We will quarantine ourselves in accordance with current procedures," the 19-year-old tennis star said said in a Twitter post.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iga Swiatek
- Andrzej Duda
- French
- Polish